The Kardashians appear to be dominating screens in almost every household with its new season that recently premiered. Thus far, things seem to be getting quite interesting, especially with the Kardashian children being sparingly involved in the series. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters, Penelope Disick and North West, made an appearance on the show. Both the pre-teens appeared to be rather comfortable in front of cameras and didn’t exactly show any form of shyness.

Penelope had her moment while talking to her father, Scott Disick, about his love life, but North was clearly having fun with her time in the spotlight recently. The SKIMS mogul’s daughter recently roasted her mom in a new episode of the show, and fans are here for it! However, while North is certainly beloved by all, it appears that one of her aunts doesn't exactly find she was too 'trustworthy' when it came to this one matter.

According to The U.S. Sun, the Lemme founder threw some serious shade at her sister Kim’s oldest daughter in a recent episode of the show. Although Kourtney recently welcomed her first child with Travis Barker, the show featured a throwback video of the day Kourtney officially announced the news of her pregnancy at her husband’s concert in June this year. It was a very wholesome moment for the whole family.

A roaring crowd cheering for Barker’s Blink 182 band was suddenly diverted to an elated [and pregnant] Kourtney holding the sign, ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant,’ while bouncing up and down. After her hubby finally noticed it, he sweetly and swiftly stopped what he was doing, raced into her arms, and gave her a warm embrace. The montage was definitely nostalgic for Kourtney, who was pleased as punch on re-watching the video. She recalled feeling 'relieved' at the time as she could finally let the cat out of the bag.

Is North West really ruder than any 9 year old y’all have met or are y’all being antiblack?? Kourtney’s kids literally used to beat her up on camera and made nannies cry but NORTH is rude?!? She is very articulate and all “criticisms” she’s given on camera were fair. Be so fr. — nkemji (peds era🍼👶🏾🩺)🖤🇳🇬♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) November 24, 2023

While this was sweet and all, before you knew it, North’s name came into the mix as Kourtney joked, “I’m just relieved that I don’t have to wear huge clothes and get worried about North accidentally posting my belly.” She said this in the montage while seriously gazing at an excited and bubbly North. Although Kourtney has never confirmed any kind of alleged dislike for her niece, her feud with Kim begs the question of whether or not it had a hand in her specifically pointing out Kim’s oldest daughter; this is mere speculation as of now.

Besides, Kourtney still loves her nieces and nephews very much and has never once admitted to holding any kind of negative feelings toward either of them at any point in life. Whether or not Mommy Kim will retort in light of her sister’s recent claims remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes.

