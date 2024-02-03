Kourtney Kardashian Planning a Second Child With Travis Barker After Difficult Pregnancy With Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023 after a challenging experience with the IVF journey. The Hulu star has always been open about the difficult times she faced with IVF treatments before conceiving her fourth child. However, as per an inside source, the Poosh founder appears ready for her fifth childbirth via surrogacy despite everything. "Since Rocky is so young and they are enjoying him, next year would be the soonest time to start thinking about more kids. They have talked about trying for another child, but this time around they would likely go through a surrogate," the source revealed reports The US Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

"This pregnancy challenged their love for each other in such a way that it is even better than it was – it makes people vomit with all the lovey-dovey high school-related PDA they share." The source continued, "It was touch and go for a moment, but everyone is healthy and happy, and it has made them want even more children together. "It is a consistent conversation between them that hasn't changed to a 'no,'" the source concluded. The reality star had undergone an emergency fetal surgery while she was pregnant with her son Rocky. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock," Kardashian captioned a gratitude post on Instagram then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she wrote."Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," The Kardashians star concluded.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

As per Today, Kardashian Barker had said, "I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," while being "officially done" with IVF. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen." she had explained why she felt pressure to freeze her eggs. "The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed. I think that that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it's a safety net and then it's not," Kardashian revealed during the Season Three premiere of The Kardashians.