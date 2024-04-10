Kourtney Kardashian is ‘Bouncing Back’ From Pressure, "Your body is beautiful at all stages."

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, who welcomed her first child with husband Travis Barker, Rocky, discussed postpartum body positivity. A heartfelt message was included in the Kardashian's most recent Instagram Feed post that she reposted on her Story. As reported by The Sun, she shared on her social media, "Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages."

The reality star further wrote, "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)." In November, Kardashian welcomed her son, Rocky. She and her ex Scott Disick already have three children together: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

Her Instagram Story was reposted on Reddit and followers were delighted to see a self-assured Kardashian. As per the outlet, one user commented, "I know people don't like Travis, but let's be honest she's been on an upward swing since she left Scott and got away from that misogynistic loser. Regardless of him, he seems to make her happy & more confident (but also, she also deserves the credit bc as a woman it's so hard!)." A second one wrote, "From our queen of self-confidence I would have honestly expected a photo of her showing her body after giving birth to her baby - that would have been such a strong message!"

The mother of four posted a carousel of images of her infant son Rocky to Instagram in March. Kardashian and her husband, the drummer for Blink-182, were observed strolling their son, who was reclining in a blue Cybex that she subsequently described on a slide. The front of the teal and silver resembled a standard carrier, but the rear was adorned with bumpers and taillights, evoking the design of a classic automobile. A photograph of herself pumping in a lace bodysuit and a close-up of her infant son's hand as he toyed with his father's necklace were also included. Kardashian Barker merely remarked, "That's life," in the caption of her post.

She has previously talked candidly about self-acceptance in the course of her postpartum experience. She wore a fur cloak to her family's Christmas Eve celebration in December, documenting the occasion on Instagram. She wrote in the post, "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat." Another instance in which the reality star provided viewers with ample access to her life as a new mother was in March when she uploaded a photo of herself breast-pumping in black lingerie. In February, Kourtney posted a photo of herself backstage with Rocky's stroller during the Australian tour of blink-182, thus giving Rocky an early glimpse of his father's rock star lifestyle.