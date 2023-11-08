‘The View’ Fans Disgusted by Ana Navarro’s 'Breastfeeding' Comment for Pop Star Maluma

Fans of The View weren't prepared for Ana Navarro's "gross" comment about male pop star Maluma. The political commentator received criticism over her thoughtless words, where she said "she'd like to breastfeed" the 29-year-old singer. The outspoken host of the ABC talk show admitted to having gone nuts for the singer.

The 51-year-old visited the Columbian singer's concert, about which she wrote on her Instagram account on Sunday, November 5, 2023. In a lengthy post, she informed her fans that she and her BFF attended his concert. Navarro wrote, "Then, we went to @maluma concert. God help me. I think I actually drooled."

He further added, "Good Lord, that boy, Maluma, is sexy -he's young enough to be my son, which might explain why I'd like to breastfeed him." However, her bold statements didn't go well with the fans, and they called her out for her vulgar thoughts. Critics flooded the comments section under her post, as per Page Six.

One upset follower, @hasekjanet, commented, "I always liked you and enjoyed your intelligence and humor. I'm a person who likes a good joke and fun, but I'm disappointed in your behavior lately and your vulgarity. Sad." A second one, @trici_47, pointed out, "Now just imagine a man saying that about a young woman? You'd be all over that. Such hypocrisy."

@hollyrpeete wrote, "Why do I have a visual of you breastfeeding that boy that I cannot unsee." However, others found her "breastfeeding" comment to be a lighthearted, fun thing to say. A fan, @lindagutierrez42, appreciated, "Ana, you have the best times. And love your description of all of it."

Another admirer, @priya9866, said, "Lol, you always make me literally laugh out loud. I so adore you."@lgarzag laughed, "Breastfeeding Maluma" oh my Gawd, only you, Ana!!" Another fan, @lionesscruz07, added, "I'm just dying at [the] breastfeeding comment, glad you enjoyed, la vida es una!"

Whereas some people defended her candid personality from the haters. @firstaidaccess_ wrote, "Ana, you can't reason with haters." Another supporter, @gail.l.smith.9, encouraged, "Girl! Keep on living your life like it's golden!!" @joesf00 joked, "Could you smell Maluma from where you sat? You look stunning, queen!"

While she "drooled" over Maluma, Navarro also had eyes on other artists like Sting and Fat Joe, who played at the Make-a-Wish gala she attended that same night. The host gushed about musician Sting in her post, "He is the sexiest 72-year-old you ever saw or heard. He is magic. Tonight, I'm taking melatonin and not waking up for 12 hours. Buenas noches."

Meanwhile, the Colombian singer recently announced that he's expecting his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Susana Gomez. Maluma confirmed the news and the name of their baby. "Paris, our beautiful daughter, she's growing inside her mom's belly, and she gives me many reasons to keep dreaming…" adding, "She's everything to me right now," reported NPR.

