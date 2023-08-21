Kourtney Kardashian Fully Embracing Every Stage of Her Potentially Final Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian is fully embracing all the elements of her fourth pregnancy, getting ready to greet a baby boy into her family alongside her husband Travis Barker. “Kourtney has loved this pregnancy, she worked so hard for it and thinks it could be her last," a source revealed to US Weekly. "So she’s trying to lean into every aspect, Kourtney always watches what she eats, but she’s taking extra care with what she puts into her body," the source added. Barker, 47, is going to great lengths to ensure Kourtney, aged 44, is well taken care of. The insider also revealed that Barker has been enthusiastically assisting with household tasks and looking after the children.

In the midst of June, Kourtney shared her pregnancy news in an unconventional manner. It was during a Blink-182 concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where her husband Barker was energetically pounding on the drums, that she chose to unveil her announcement. She held up a sign adorned with prominent black lettering, bearing the words "Travis I'm Pregnant," a playful nod to the music video of his band's 1998 hit All the Small Things. A few weeks later, the couple organized a gender reveal party, during which a burst of blue confetti and streamers erupted from a cannon, signifying the imminent arrival of a baby boy.

In the initial series of photos shared on Instagram by Kourtney, which featured her baby bump following the thrilling and heartfelt public revelation, Barker playfully simulates tapping his drumsticks on his wife's expanding abdomen. Alongside the images she posted, Kourtney captions her emotions as being filled with thankfulness and happiness for the blessing and design of God.

This joyful revelation arrives one year after Kourtney openly discussed her experiences with in vitro fertilization (IVF). The married pair remained remarkably transparent about their aspirations for parenthood and the challenges they encountered. In the year 2022, they embarked on an IVF journey, but Kourtney decided to halt the process due to the adverse effects it had on her well-being, as reported by Hola Magazine.

“The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people, but it’s just not for me, I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis. So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be it will happen. We are, for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby," Kourtney said on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast.

From her past relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney is a mother to three kids: Mason, who is 13 years old, Penelope, who is 11 years old, and Reign, who is 8 years old. Similarly, Barker has three children resulting from his previous relationship with Shanna Moakler: a son named Landon, aged 19, a daughter named Alabama, aged 17, and a stepdaughter named Atiana, aged 24.

