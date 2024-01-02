Kourtney Kardashian Accused of 'Stealing' Baby Rocky's Name from Kim Due to This Peculiar Reason

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to controversy, and this time, it’s all about baby names. Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, on November 1. While the couple shared the inspiration behind the unique moniker, fans quickly unraveled a surprising connection that ignited a bizarre debate within the Kardashian universe. Barker, the 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer, revealed the name during an appearance on Toby Morse’s podcast, One Life One Chance, just days before his wife gave birth. The name "Rocky Thirteen Barker" left fans intrigued, and the musician later explained the importance of the name during an interview in July. According to Travis, ‘Rocky’ was inspired by Rocky George, the guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies, and ‘Thirteen’ holds a unique place as the 'greatest number' of all time.

However, fans of the Kardashians scrutinized and stumbled upon a strange connection this name had to another family member: Kim. Eagle-eyed fans remembered that Kim had a pet boxer named Rocky, who made an appearance on the family’s previous reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As per The Sun, the revelation ignited speculation about whether Kourtney ‘stole’ the name from Kim’s former canine companion.

In an online forum, a fan pointed out the coincidence, saying, "Omg did she steal her pet name lol." Others chimed in, expressing sadness for the dog, "Makes me sad for Rocky (the dog), though lol. I can remember all of the pets that I've had. You would think that if they announced the name, Kim would have said something like, 'That was my dog's name.” one fan quipped. "The pet wasn't a family dog. It's not like something Kourt grew up with. It's also not like any of them care about animals," another fan added.

The controversy escalated as another fan commented, "I guess she forgot too? I think that was her and Reggie's dog," referring to Kim's ex-boyfriend, NFL star Reggie Bush. A third fan remarked, "They all probably completely forgot about that! I can’t imagine Kourtney remembering a dog from years ago."

Despite the unexpected controversy, Kourtney and Travis have been low-key since the birth of baby Rocky. The couple made a brief appearance at the family’s iconic Christmas Eve bash, and they shared glimpses of their newborn on Instagram, carefully covering his face from the camera.

Kourtney, already a mother to Mason, Reign, and Penelope from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, seems to be relishing her new role as a mother once again. Travis, who has children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, now shares the joys of parenthood with Kourtney as they navigate their blended family dynamics. As the Kardashians continue to make headlines, the 'Rocky controversy' adds another layer to the family's narrative, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the next twist in their ever-evolving story.

