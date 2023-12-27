From Kim Kardashian to JLo, 9 Astounding Christmas Decorations By Celebs in 2023

Unique Christmas Decor Feat. Hollywood Celebrities

Image Source: (L): Instagram | @kimkardashian; (R): TikTok | @parishilton

It's the time to be merry, and Hollywood celebrities know how to get their homes dolled up with their gorgeous Christmas decorations. Every year, our favorite celebs come up with their versions of Christmas cheer, dressing up their homes with festive lights, trees, and ornaments. While some choose to go the traditional way, going all out with glitz and glam, others prefer more low-key and unconventional themes like going green. Here are the top 9 decorations of 2023.

1. Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

JLo's Christmas décor was a reflection of her glamorous and extravagant personality. The songstress went for a traditional green Christmas tree and went for an all-gold theme. She put up warm-toned string lights, glittering balls, and snowy pinecones that gave a cozy feel synonymous with Christmas vibes. While posing in front of it, she smiled in a white top and a gold embroidered skirt, matching with her decorations. Her presents on the floor were also wrapped in gold paper.

2. Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

After Kim Kardashian's 2020 all-white Christmas décor, this year, she still chose to keep it minimal. The SKIMS founder shared a video of her celebration where she tried to create her version of the winter wonderland, surrounding her $60 million Los Angeles home with Christmas trees dusted with faux snow. She stayed true to her neutral theme, devoid of any glitz and glam. The reality star put some lights on those trees, which gave a beautiful effect at night.

3. Paris Hilton

Image Source: TikTok | @parishilton

It is Paris Hilton's first Christmas as a mom of two, and she didn't let the "busy mom life" get in the way of dressing her home with Christmas cheer. The media personality shared a TikTok video, proudly showing her well-lit traditional green tree with gold lights, white feathery ornaments, and glittery stars. She chose a corner under her staircase and also had a pink tree that had candy-shaped décor. The media personality has also shared her festive mood on Instagram.

4. Savannah Guthrie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

The TODAY show's host Christmas preparations started early, and on December 5, she shared a sneak peek of her tree in an Instagram carousel. The journalist shared a zoomed-in version of her well-ornamented Christmas tree, adorned with cute and classically traditional mementos, per PEOPLE. However, this year, Guthrie also opted for some food-related ornament like a can of tomato, including a handmade La Croix bottle that reads, "Fa La La Croix" on the gold and peach miniature can.

5. Ant Anstead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead)

The British Car expert Ant Anstead shared his Christmas preparations on Instagram in early December. The highlight of his Christmas tree was the handmade ornaments featuring his 4-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-Christina Hall. One of the ornaments represented him and his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger; the tiny figures showed a couple wearing red and green Christmas hats with their names labeled on it hanging on a car. He captioned the social media post, "Tis the season."

6. Michael Strahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

The Good Morning America co-host shared his traditionally decorated Christmas tree, which was colorful in an Instagram snap. Strahan shared his photograph with the tree, posing with his two dogs. He captioned the post, "Nothing better than Enzo and Zuma to put a smile on my face…. Of course, they wanted a treat, so it wasn't unconditional. LOL." Strahan's colorful tree complimented his neutral and minimal home décor, featuring gold and red ornaments with a big red bow on top.

7. Jessica Simpson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Jessica Simpson showed off her gigantic two-storey Christmas tree in an Instagram carousel. Similar to Jennifer Lopez, the 43-year-old posed in front of her décor in a blue and pink printed pant and an oversized pink coat. Her tree was centrally placed and so densely ornamented with multiple shades of shining silver, teal, blue, and lime-green decorations. She captioned the post, "I'm feelin' extra grateful today for excitin' new opportunities and inspirin' meetings regardin' music and new entertainment endeavors."

8. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts unveiled their towering Christmas tree, which was so tall it almost reached the ceiling. In a joint Instagram post, they posted a photograph of their beautifully lit tree dressed in all kinds of ornaments, including their collection of 33-year-old trinkets, balls, bows, stars, figures, and golden lights. They captioned their post, "She's dressed to impress," along with a Christmas tree emoji. Their color choice was traditional, with a few red and blue lights.

9. Stacey Solomon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon's nut-cracker-themed Christmas décor was one of its kind. The Loose Women star transformed her cottage into a festive haven for the holidays. The mother of five showcased her and her family's hard work in an Instagram post. The DIY queen dressed her home red ribbon, turning space hoppers into giant golden bells. It was unconventional yet gorgeous. She captioned, "All I know is it's taken me weeks to achieve, but I'm so proud of our Christmas door 2023."

