“Know Your Worth” – Internet Rallies Behind Mom Who Charged Husband $175K for Birth

If motherhood had a price tag, Vanessa Taylor just showed it’d be worth a fortune! The New Jersey-based registered nurse and mom of four went viral after she invoiced her husband for her labor. And not just the pushing the baby out kind. Her “birth invoice” totaled $175,000, and Instagram moms agree…fervently.

Taylor, who runs the Instagram account @tied2thetaylors, posted the reel on October 20, 2025, with the caption:

“He is forever indebted to me…”

Her 28,000 followers know her for her honest mom-life posts and relatable humor. But her postpartum bill had everyone laughing and lowkey even calculating their own worth! The “invoice” was sarcastic, sure, but it was also filled with truths you can ignore in a sound mind. Taylor’s list began with “incubation and housing,” a nine-month package she priced at $72,000.

“That includes a fully furnished womb with 24/7 temperature control,” she joked.

There are also line items for doctor’s appointments, labs, commuting, and admin fees at $5,000. But it was her “pain and suffering” fee (priced at $20,000) that hit home for moms everywhere.

The fourth-time mom broke it down: “morning sickness, heartburn, swelling, food aversions, and unsolicited advice from strangers.” Add another $2,000 for “emotional labor.” And then came breastfeeding. “Liquid gold,” Taylor wrote, pegging it at $40,000 for “up to 12 months of service.” Her total came to $175,000 plus whatever debt her husband’s paying off from the three previous births!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Taylor (@tied2thetaylors)

As of the time of writing, Taylor’s reel has racked up over 138,000 likes and thousands of comments. She’s now a viral icon for putting a price on motherhood. In the comments, mothers everywhere joined forces to raise the bill further. “And you gave him the friends and family rate. How generous!” one user quipped. “You’re UNDERCHARGING, know your worth,” another wrote. “You need to UP your fee for pain and suffering!” one mom insisted, with a laughing emoji. The consensus was that Taylor’s husband got off cheap.

Taylor later told followers that her rates were inspired by surrogacy and postpartum care costs. But this mom gave a discount. One commenter summed up what every mom was thinking: “I was actually told by a doctor that a stay-at-home Mom should be paid around 200K per year for everything that we do as mothers.”

Behind the laughter was all the unpaid work mothers around the globe do daily. From overnight feedings to running an entire household, Taylor’s delivery (pun intended, obviously!) was self-aware. While many ‘momfluencers’ project perfection, Taylor’s candid tone hit a relatable sweet spot

