“He Just Wanted a Reason to Kick Me” – White Security Guard Threatens to Call Cops on Black Woman Breastfeeding in Car

A Black woman who’s a mother of three kids was harassed by a QuickTrip security guard while she was breastfeeding her baby in the store’s parking lot. Mama C, the Black woman, posted about the incident on social media and revealed that the white security guard’s name was R. Stubbs.

Atlanta Black Star reports that the guard was staring at her through the car window while she fed her hungry baby. Her other two toddlers were in the front seat playing. Mama C said she was parked in a fifteen-minute zone, and after only seven minutes, the security guard walked up and began staring at her.

Breastfeeding in public is still often stigmatized and seen as taboo. However, in this case, it’s also a racial and power dynamic between the two, making the situation even more frightening and uncomfortable for the woman.

The Black woman is already a domestic violence survivor who now lives in her car. Earlier, she moved around shelters in Atlanta. Racism and violence towards Black people have been on the rise, so they are on guard. In such situations, being a mother, she was more protective.

She took to TikTok to post, “This is where we feel safe, until this man decided to harass and humiliate us.” She added that he caused a scene in front of over thirty people. The security guard stood over her while she fed her baby, but he didn’t even give his badge number to her. She added, “I have the right to breastfeed in public. This is part of the full 3:43 video I’m giving to my lawyer for my lawsuit.”

The QuikTrip store is operational 24/7 and is marketed as a safe place. It also has a gas station and is spread out in different locations. The mother of three added in the comments, “He just wanted a reason to talk to me and kick me when I was down and surviving.”

She asked the guard for privacy, but he did not leave, telling him he was violating her rights to feed her child. The guard came closer to her and said, “Ma’am, I’m making my rounds checking on everything, making sure everything’s all right.”

He then threatened her, “If I need the officer here to run you off, I will.” Because breastfeeding in public is federally protected, his demand that she leave was a violation of her rights. The Black woman is determined to file a lawsuit and thanked her followers for supporting her online.