Florida Mom Shares Gut-Wrenching Details of 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Near-Drowning in Family Pool – Reveals What Saved Her in Viral Post

Daughters are every family’s pride. Every parent wishes the best for their children and aspires for them never to be deprived of anything in life. Yet, sometimes even the most diligent parents may make mistakes. This is an eye-opening tale about 29-year-old Bethany Rodriguez and her 3-year-old toddler, Emmie.

The family, who reside in Miami, Florida, almost lost their daughter to drowning in a moment of brief negligence while she was playing in the pool. It was a sunny day, and little Emmie had just finished her swimming lessons and was still in her bathing suit, wrapped in a towel, sitting at their patio table as her mother made dinner outside.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, she reminded Emmie that her pool time was over and it was time for dinner, then the unimaginable happened! Despite several adults being nearby, including Bethany’s cousin, Emmie wandered back toward the pool. Suddenly, the little girl was struggling to swim and getting out of breath.

“Within 23 seconds, my life could have changed forever,” the 29-year-old mother told the outlet. Thankfully, Bethany’s cousin, a newly minted police officer, noticed her panic and immediately sprang into action. Without hesitation, he dove into the pool and pulled her daughter, Emmie, to safety before tragedy could occur.

“She didn’t swallow any water, and I’m endlessly grateful she’s still here with us,” Bethany said. She credited her cousin for her fast response and for saving Emmie’s life. As a police officer herself, Bethany knew how critical that kind of quick thinking can be.

Since then, Emmie has made a full recovery. Bethany proudly described her daughter as her “happy, fearless self” once again. She said her cousin’s actions not only saved Emmie’s life but also prevented her from suffering lasting trauma. The mother of the munchkin shared the story on TikTok, in hopes of making others aware of such real-life situations.

She posted the video of the near-drowning on TikTok, even though she knew she might face criticism for it.” My heart breaks for Emilie Kiser and her family,” Bethany wrote in the caption, referencing the mother whose 3-year-old son, Trigg, suddenly drowned. “Seeing their pain is a visceral reminder that the unimaginable can happen to anyone. We were so, so lucky.”

The video has since reached more than 53 million views. Many parents have sent their positive prayers, and the response has been overwhelming. For the mother who almost lost her daughter to such a scary life event, her goal of posting the video was, she explains. “If sharing our experience helps even one family stay more alert or avoid a tragedy, then it’s worth it.”

For the unversed, a TikTok influencer, Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady Kiser lost their son Trig five months ago in an accidental drowning at the family’s pool. The couple welcomed their first son, Trigg, in July 2021 and then another one named Theodore in March 2025.

As the duo now navigates the devastating loss and copes with grief, Emilie posted an Instagram Story in October. 24, She shared that she had just finished “a two-hour-long counseling session, the longest I’ve ever done.” She described it as “heavy but also so helpful,”