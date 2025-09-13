King Charles ‘Never Loved’ Princess Diana, Married Her ‘Only to Have Children,’ Former Butler Claims

The Royal family has always been the center of gossip, even though Buckingham Palace has carefully tried to preserve them. The controversial details behind closed doors are no longer secrets, all thanks to the loud whistleblowers. However, among all the ugly gossip that has gone out of the Palace, the rift between Princess Diana and King Charles has to be the most sensational one. The bizarre controversies that the royal couple faced made it to every tabloid.

After Princess Diana’s death in 1997, more secrets about the strained relationship between the divorced couple came to light. For instance, a recent revelation by a former employee has brought out how there were some major cracks in their relationship right from the start.

In the recently released book The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King And Princess Diana, former butler Paul Burrell recalled one of the epic revelations about her fight with then-husband Charles.

Diana highlighted how her husband told her that ‘he never loved her’ and that he only married her to have children. Paul said, “Diana once told me that Charles had told her in the middle of one of their epic arguments: ‘I never loved you. I only married you to have children.'”

Those weren’t the only shocking stories spilled out from Diana and Charles’ slowly-dying marriage. She even once mentioned how her husband never wanted a loving wife but only looked forward to getting a mother for his kids.

Recalling Diana’s words of hatred for the ‘other woman’ Camilla Parker, Paul reiterated, “She always loved Charles, but she despised Camilla Parker Bowles, the ‘other woman.'”

Beyond the strained relationship between Diana and Charles, the doors of Buckingham Palace also concealed a significant history of power struggles and frequent conflicts. This reality was skillfully whitewashed by a strong media presence, which hinted otherwise.

People in the comments trying to say King Charles never loved Princess Diana, well yes he did. There was a period of time when they were deeply in love. It’s unfortunate it went the way it did as they were a super power couple. It’s all very sad but great they gave us William ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ERkSbw1CJ8 — The British Prince (@freedom_007__) September 1, 2025

Calling it a real-life war zone, the former butler of the royal palace reminisced about his experience of working there. Paul Burrell highlighted, “I didn’t realize that I had entered a war zone when I left The Queen’s service in 1987 to work for Charles and Diana.”

Besides fights, lack of love, and the presence of another woman, the final nail in the coffin for Charles and Diana’s marriage came shortly after the birth of their second born son, Prince Harry.

As per Paul, who by then had left the palace and begun working for the younger couple, recalled Charles’ deflated reaction on seeing his red-haired newborn right in the hospital room.

Not hard to believe Charles always loved Camilla – we aren’t blind. It’s that Charles lied and he and Camilla gaslighted Princess Diana from get go, bullied her to near suicide and fed the press lies about her to make her look insane like they did to Meghan. #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/9yAKrrU4gq — Wise One (@WiseOne323) February 25, 2023

Recalling his expression, Paul added, “It wasn’t until Harry was born on September 15, 1984, just over two years later, that her fate was confirmed. Charles came into the hospital room, looked in the crib and said, ‘Oh, red hair.'”

While such a curt statement visibly hurt Diana, reminding her that red hair was a hereditary trait of hers, Charles, on the other hand, was happy to have an heir with William, and that he was now free to return to Camilla.

Paul recalled Diana’s exact words, “I cried myself to sleep that night knowing that my marriage was over.”