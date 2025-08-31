“Oh God…” – Firefighter Who Rescued Princess Diana After the Crash Reveals Her Heartbreaking Final Words

On Princess Diana‘s tragic 28th death anniversary, people are reminiscing about her last four words. She met the unfortunate end of her life at just 36 when her two kids were growing up.

Her driver and partner, Dodi Fayed also died in the same crash. Their car was smashed into the tunnel when a rescue team spotted them at the Point de l’Alma tunnel.

At that time, the rescue team did not know the identity of the victim when they saw the crushed car. They saw a blonde woman who was hurt in the back seat. Although she was alert and speaking! Her last words were, ‘My God, what’s happened?’

She asked this before she was removed from the car, while the rescue member asked her to stay calm while holding her hand. Her last words tell how shocked she was by the sudden fatal crash and it must have been confusing for her.

Sending lots of love to Prince Harry today as we mark 28 years since Princess Diana’s death. She was taken too soon but her beautiful spirit lives on forever.💕#RestInPeace#DianaQueenOfHearts pic.twitter.com/VD4bP7E2bn — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) August 31, 2025



However, just after a few minutes, she went into sudden cardiac arrest. The first responder massaged her heart. He had a sense of relief that she was breathing again.

Xavier Gourmelon thought she would get to live since she was alive in the ambulance. However, it was later revealed that she had passed away in the hospital, which was upsetting to him. He was aware of her internal injuries, but he remembers the incident very clearly.

Gourmelon recollected the incident and stated, “The memory of that night will stay with me forever. I had no idea then that it was Princess Diana. It was only when she had been put into the ambulance that one of the paramedics told me it was her.”

Diana, Princess of Wales –

On August 31, 1997, Diana died in a car crash in Paris at just 36. She used global fame to shine a light on AIDS, landmines, and children’s welfare—and redefined what compassion in public life could look like. Her legacy still inspires millions. We… pic.twitter.com/qOYliR7DpQ — Craig 🇺🇸 (@HCraigBlue) August 31, 2025



So till then, she was just a blonde woman to him, and the reality set in after he learnt about the truth. The medical professionals tried to revive Diana; however, she died in the Paris Pitie-Salpêtrière hospital at 4 am (local time).

Thousands of people were shocked by her death, and they were feeling immense grief. There were so many flowers commemorating her with the outpour of love for her.

Despite her short life as a royal, she had a huge impact on people, whether it was her work for the needy or her fashion sense. Even today people reminisce about her and feel the grief of her dying too soon.