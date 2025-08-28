Entertainment

Unearthed After Decades! Princess Diana’s Hidden Time Capsule Shows Exactly What the ’90s Were Made Of

Published on: August 28, 2025 at 6:03 AM ET

Sealed in 1991 with help from Princess Diana, the capsule’s rediscovery offers a nostalgic glimpse into the 1990s and her enduring legacy at the hospital.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Princess diana time capsule
Princess Diana's time capsule was unearthed after 35 years in London. (Image Credit: Storylinexplore/X.Com; KylieTWST/X.Com)

Decades after her death, Princess Diana is still fascinating to the world. She still has people charmed by her intelligence and empathy. This time, it’s a time capsule that reminds people of their princess.

In 1991, a time capsule was curated by Princess Diana and two children at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and after 3 decades, it has been unexpectedly unearthed in London.

The discovery was made during construction of a new children’s cancer center. The time capsule is said to have revealed a collection of carefully chosen objects that captured the spirit of the early 1990s.

The capsule was originally sealed in July 1991 and was placed beneath the foundation stone of the Variety Club of the hospital. Though it was intended to remain hidden for centuries, the capsule made an appearance due to redevelopment work.

The lead-encased wooden box had 10 items chosen by two children- David Watson, then 11, from Paignton, Devon, and Sylvia Foulkes, then nine, from Norwich. Both the kids had won a Blue Peter competition and were selected to help Princess Diana create the capsule.

In the treasure trove of the capsule, there was a solar-powered calculator, a pocket-sized television, a snowflake hologram, and contemporary British coins. Diana herself had contributed a photograph. She had worked alongside the children to select other objects.

While Watson chose a passport, a sheet of recycled paper, and a CD of Kylie Minogue’s Rhythm of Love album, Foulkes emphasized environmental awareness by adding tree seeds.

Though the items have been buried for more than 30 years, it was found that most of the contents survived in good condition. However, archivists have noted that some items had fallen victim to age and dampness.

There was also a The Times from the day of the capsule’s burial. It definitely added valuable historical context. The front page of the newspaper carried headlines such as “Cooked meats bring out Soviet voters in droves” and “US rejects Iraqi warplanes plea as rebels close in.”

There was also an image of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Overall, the newspaper had captured a dramatic shift in geopolitics that people will discuss in the days to come.

In 1989, Princess Diana became president of Great Ormond Street Hospital. She frequently visited the children at their wards during her tenure and was known to spend good quality time with patients. For them, she was the princess right out of a fairy tale.

Once the capsule was found, it became an emotional moment for everyone. It was made more poetic when the staff members who were born either in 1991 or who worked at the hospital at the time of the original ceremony were asked to lift the capsule from the site.

For many, the moment was a reminder of Diana’s everlasting bond with the hospital.
“It’s incredible to see how Diana’s legacy continues to inspire us today,” one staff member reflected.

The finding and unearthing of the capsule is just in time for the hospital’s ambitious plans for a new children’s cancer center. The event also mirrors history. When Princess Alexandra laid the foundation stone for a hospital building in 1872, she had also sealed a time capsule. However, unlike Diana’s, the Victorian capsule still sits in the secret somewhere.

The rediscovered 1991 capsule is both a reminder of Princess Diana’s dedication towards public service and her love for children, and a time machine to a bygone era.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *