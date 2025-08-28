Unearthed After Decades! Princess Diana’s Hidden Time Capsule Shows Exactly What the ’90s Were Made Of

Decades after her death, Princess Diana is still fascinating to the world. She still has people charmed by her intelligence and empathy. This time, it’s a time capsule that reminds people of their princess.

In 1991, a time capsule was curated by Princess Diana and two children at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and after 3 decades, it has been unexpectedly unearthed in London.

The discovery was made during construction of a new children’s cancer center. The time capsule is said to have revealed a collection of carefully chosen objects that captured the spirit of the early 1990s.

The capsule was originally sealed in July 1991 and was placed beneath the foundation stone of the Variety Club of the hospital. Though it was intended to remain hidden for centuries, the capsule made an appearance due to redevelopment work.

The lead-encased wooden box had 10 items chosen by two children- David Watson, then 11, from Paignton, Devon, and Sylvia Foulkes, then nine, from Norwich. Both the kids had won a Blue Peter competition and were selected to help Princess Diana create the capsule.

A time capsule buried by Princess Diana in 1991 has been opened, containing a CD of @kylieminogue’s ‘Rhythm of Love’ album. (via @BBCNews) pic.twitter.com/urPjxcX8nP — Kylie Central (@MinogueCentral) August 27, 2025

In the treasure trove of the capsule, there was a solar-powered calculator, a pocket-sized television, a snowflake hologram, and contemporary British coins. Diana herself had contributed a photograph. She had worked alongside the children to select other objects.

While Watson chose a passport, a sheet of recycled paper, and a CD of Kylie Minogue’s Rhythm of Love album, Foulkes emphasized environmental awareness by adding tree seeds.

Though the items have been buried for more than 30 years, it was found that most of the contents survived in good condition. However, archivists have noted that some items had fallen victim to age and dampness.

Princess Diana’s time capsule dug up at hospital revealing nineties relics inside https://t.co/SVEmvawLRJ pic.twitter.com/P4krMNxu7b — The Independent (@Independent) August 27, 2025

There was also a The Times from the day of the capsule’s burial. It definitely added valuable historical context. The front page of the newspaper carried headlines such as “Cooked meats bring out Soviet voters in droves” and “US rejects Iraqi warplanes plea as rebels close in.”

There was also an image of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Overall, the newspaper had captured a dramatic shift in geopolitics that people will discuss in the days to come.

In 1989, Princess Diana became president of Great Ormond Street Hospital. She frequently visited the children at their wards during her tenure and was known to spend good quality time with patients. For them, she was the princess right out of a fairy tale.

A time capsule buried by Princess Diana in 1991 has been uncovered – revealing a treasure trove of Nineties relicshttps://t.co/TeZNmGkhbO pic.twitter.com/tp260JFs5D — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) August 27, 2025

Once the capsule was found, it became an emotional moment for everyone. It was made more poetic when the staff members who were born either in 1991 or who worked at the hospital at the time of the original ceremony were asked to lift the capsule from the site.

For many, the moment was a reminder of Diana’s everlasting bond with the hospital.

“It’s incredible to see how Diana’s legacy continues to inspire us today,” one staff member reflected.

The finding and unearthing of the capsule is just in time for the hospital’s ambitious plans for a new children’s cancer center. The event also mirrors history. When Princess Alexandra laid the foundation stone for a hospital building in 1872, she had also sealed a time capsule. However, unlike Diana’s, the Victorian capsule still sits in the secret somewhere.

The rediscovered 1991 capsule is both a reminder of Princess Diana’s dedication towards public service and her love for children, and a time machine to a bygone era.