King Charles Has 'No Regrets' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Leaving the Royal Fold

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their separation from the royal fold in 2020 and since then they have led a public life in Montecito, California. However, with the recent health crisis in the palace, the Duke of Sussex did express his desire to return as a 'part-time working royal'. But according to a royal expert Tom Quinn, having had his "fingers burned," King Charles III feels "no regret" about the couple's decision to leave England and the Royal Family. Quinn said, "An official told me that King Charles and Prince William feel they’ve had their fingers burned and they’re not going to risk getting them burned again."

The King is presently receiving cancer treatment, yet there is conjecture over who would succeed the King in the event of an emergency. Quinn exclusively told The UK Mirror, "There is no regret at all about Harry and Meghan not taking some of the strain". He added that this is because "during discussions about whether the couple might be offered some official role it was pointed out that any minor disagreement could lead to public rows and attacks".

Back in 2020, the Sussexes made their announcement in January of that year, their statement read: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year is starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as roles as “senior” members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, Prince William has blocked his younger brother from taking up royal responsibilities fearing another round of embarrassing public disclosures. The two brothers are far from mending their failing relationship. As per Marca, royal broadcaster Helena Chard said," Prince William has his own private turmoil. He knows his brother well and certainly won't allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn't trust him. Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation." Kinsey Schofield added, "William understands that Harry and Meghan don't properly consider the consequences and aren't trustworthy. They are a liability to the family."