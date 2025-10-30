Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Real Plan for Power in Greece Starts With A Bang

Kimberly Guilfoyle is now the U.S. ambassador to Greece and she’s already talking about what she wants to do first. The former prosecutor will only arrive in Athens on Saturday, per Greek City Times, but she already has a clear list of goals and a fresh start.

According to Greek City Times, Guilfoyle told reporters recently that Greece is “a cornerstone of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.” She said she wants stronger ties with the U.S. on defense, technology and energy, and wants to expand the existing relationships in the agriculture, tourism, and shipping space.

The media personality will begin her journey as the first female U.S. Ambassador to Greece by presenting her credentials to President Konstantinos Tasoulas on November 3. She then wastes no time as she gets to work.

Her first official public event in Athens is set for November 6-7. Guilfoyle will host a big reception at the Zappeion palace alongside the Transatlantic Energy Cooperation Forum, per Parapolitika.

But Guilfoyle is also supporting US Energy Secretary Chris Wright as he co-organized the conference and will also present at the event. The move shows she’s moving fast to strengthen ties between Greece and the U.S. in the energy sector as she promised.

Guilfoyle also shared she wants to bring U.S. investment into Greek innovation. She wants the Greeks to know that America is their ally.

But Guilfoyle has work ahead. Some people still see her as a former TV personality or political ally, not a diplomat. Her challenge is to prove she can deliver results and not just headlines.

Guilfoyle has at least one staunch supporter who believes in her and her mission. Rhode Island State Senator and president of PADEE (World Interparliamentary Union of Hellenism), Leonidas Raptakis, sang her praises stating, “Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle’s arrival will further strengthen the already good relations between Greece and the United States and will enhance Greece’s foreign policy.”

Raptakis continued, “Her testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee proved that her arrival will be more than positive due to the answers she gave.”

The senator also noted, “With Ms. Guilfoyle as ambassador representing the United States in Greece, US foreign policy will be normal and predictable.”

Guilfoyle’s new role lets her step out of former headlines, chiefly about her relationships or political rallies and speeches, and into a space of service and strategy. But the diplomat is not completely cutting ties with her former glitzy life either.

The Greek Reporter reveals that the former prosecutor will reportedly begin her time in Greece with a bang. Guilfoy will be joined by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Greece’s Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou on Sunday at a nightclub party headlined by heartthrob singer Konstantinos Argyros.

Surely nobody knows better than Guilfoy that a good party is just another way to network and get to know the political players on a more personal level.

For now, Guilfoyle is in Athens with a new mission. As she moves fast and delivers wins, she will prove that America and Greece are stronger together.