Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Outfit at Trump’s Inauguration Still Fuels Debate Over Whether It Was Copied From Kamala Harris

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the walking definition of fashion failure, or at least her wrong wardrobe choices say so. She rarely wears appropriate clothes, and she has had way too many fashion faux pas when campaigning for Donald Trump. However, she managed to surpass all expectations with her clothes at the President’s inauguration, and in a surprisingly good way.

Kimberly, who is ever so known for her flashy and inappropriate attire, chose to look polished for the big day. The ex-fiancée of Donald Trump donned a beautiful all-white suit with a touch of glam in her silk blouse. She finished her look with a bit of touch-up: a small handbag and classic heels.

Oh! And how could we forget her black velvet overcoat? I mean, it’s Kimberly, she can’t do without at least a pinch of drama. Sharing her outfit’s photos on Instagram, Guilfoyle captioned, “America is BACK!” ”

“Celebrating with true patriots as President Trump leads us into the next chapter of greatness,” she wrote as she posed with her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, in the photo taken in front of the White House. While her tailored suit definitely put an end to all the conversations about her bad fashion choices, another angle came up. Many wondered if she took inspiration from Kamala Harris or outright copied her. If that actually happened, it would be pretty ironic.

Harris, who is known for her wardrobe filled with power suits, wore an identical ensemble a few years back. During her victory speech as the first female African American Vice President in 2020, she wore an all-white suit, which had strikingly similar details to Kimberly’s outfit at Trump’s inauguration, from the ribbon top down to the heels.

However, it is still hard to believe that the two of them had a twinning moment at all. We will probably never know if Kimberly truly copied Kamala that day, but her modesty only lasted for a few hours. Later at the Starlight Ball, she quickly swapped her power suit for a long, blue, floor-length dress.

Then, she went back to showing a little skin in her black floral gown at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball. Notably, she shared the stage with her ex that night, and perhaps she just wanted to have his attention a bit with her dress.

On New Year’s Day, Kimberly Guilfoyle decided to dress as:

– An album cover from a failed 80s metal band

– A Playboy centerfold from 1975 now

– The Pretty Woman poster if the movie had gone straight to video

– A Mom For Liberty’s Tinder pic

– A background extra from Scarface pic.twitter.com/vILE0mnVpw — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 3, 2024

Kimberly, who once turned heads with her controversial outfits, has surprisingly transformed her wardrobe since the inauguration. Stepping out of her party girl vibe, she is now choosing to dress more modestly and more sophisticatedly these days. That doesn’t mean she has completely thrown out her flashy clothes. After all, old habits die hard, and it was proven at the Mar-a-Lago charity even in March 2025.