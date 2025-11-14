Kimberly Guilfoyle Touts Greece as Energy Hub, Opens Up on Love Life in First Greek TV Interview

Kimberly Guilfoyle opened up like never before in her first Greek television interview, talking about everything from exes and honeymoon memories to her dad’s advice, all while emphasizing that Greece could become a critical energy hub for the U.S. Her candid approach gave viewers a peek into her personal life alongside her professional ambitions.

Guilfoyle showed a thoughtful, playful side of her personality when she reflected on past relationships with humor and candor, according to the New York Post. The newly appointed ambassador to Greece discussed her exes, including Gavin Newsom, saying she maintains friendly terms and has no hard feelings.

Today I had the honour of speaking with @g_evgenidis at @ProtoThema’s Greece Talks 2025 conference about the unshakeable bond between the United States and Greece. We had a fantastic discussion about the historic wins we’ve achieved in my first two weeks on the ground and about… pic.twitter.com/nJuJ0vhMTZ — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) November 14, 2025

The former prosecutor spoke to the Greek broadcaster ANT1 about her two ex-husbands, preferring not to talk about her most recent ex-fiance, Don Trump Jr. According to Daily Mail, she described her connection to Gavin Newsom as “very good” and revealed that she had a a ‘wonderful relationship’ with Eric Villency, the father of her son Ronan.

Guilfoyle also touched on her honeymooning experience in Greece. At the time, she had just gotten married to Newcom, and recalled that it was a “fabulous honeymoon, but…” The host jumped in and clarified, “Honeymoon was fabulous, but the marriage?” Guilfoyle replied, “We’ll work on getting a new husband.”

Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle and her then-husband Gavin Newsom posed on a rug for a Harper’s Bazaar story calling them “The New Kennedys.” pic.twitter.com/0QxMdNv4Bw — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) August 25, 2020

As the conversation progressed, Guifoyle also talked about how important family bonds were for her as well. She shared how her father’s guidance shaped her approach to relationships and career decisions.

After her mother died, her father used that experience to instil in her how strong she really was. “Kimberly, you must be strong. You have talent, abilities, and nothing worse can happen to you in life than losing your mother. Be strong, endure.”

And so she did.

We talk about Kimberly Guilfoyle’s marriage to Newsom. Here’s her other husband, Eric Villency. pic.twitter.com/6RkPLGyonv — Mombity at Large 🪷 (@Mombity) August 2, 2022

Her dad was also instrumental in how she viewed herself. “‘He always said, ‘Whatever boys can do, you can do better.’ I believed him. He was my father,” Guilfoyle said. It was for this reason that she had such great professional success. The ambassador also encouraged other women to do the same.

Amid the personal reflections, she emphasized her diplomatic priorities. Guilfoyle highlighted Greece’s strategic potential. She stated, per the Greek Reporter, “We want to show that Greece can become the energy hub that will help us resist Russian and Chinese interests. What we are seeking is energy independence, which will assist in national defense and national security.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and her son Ronan celebrated Mother’s Day together. pic.twitter.com/J7ktPk9OvO — The TRUMP PAGE (@MichaelDeLauzon) May 22, 2023

“She described ongoing energy projects with enthusiasm, including LNG imports, pipeline expansions, and cooperation with neighboring countries.

Guilfoyle also praised Greek leadership. She talked about Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and her experience with the other ministers so far. “There is huge enthusiasm. The Prime Minister is very excited about the relationship and what we have achieved.”

She added, “The ministers I am working with and met months before arriving, we managed to achieve very significant results that surprised many people. Because we achieved so much in only a few days.”

Guilfoyle’s Greek TV debut gave viewers a rare window into the ambassador’s life, combining serious policy goals with a warm personality.