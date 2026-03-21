Kimberly Guilfoyle Appears to Edit Her Lips Thinner in New Instagram Photos

Besides her reputation as a staunch MAGA loyalist, Kimberly Guilfoyle frequently makes headlines for her alleged plastic surgeries. Pictures from her modelling days now appear almost unrecognizable because of all the changes that have happened to her face.

Guilfoyle’s transformation has given her the Mar-A-Lago face, which refers to a particular style that involves heavy makeup and multiple surgeries. While Guilfoyle always seems to be carrying her look proudly, a recent Instagram post of hers made it seem like she might not be as big a fan of her overfilled lips as she used to be.

Guilfoyle’s Instagram posts are marked by heavy edits as her obsession with Photoshop is quite well-known. Therefore, any photos that Guilfoyle posts, it is safe to assume that those pictures have undergone some amount of editing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

The pictures that she posted on Instagram in February 2026 also happened to be no exception from her usual style of posting, and because of her familiar editing habits, one image stood out from the rest. The photos she shared on February 27 from her visit to Washington, D.C., the first photo with Dr. Oz seemed to be somewhat different from the other pictures.

This one had all of Guilfoyle’s hallmarks: heavy eye makeup, long hair extensions and more. However, her lips appeared to be rather thinner and did not look like her usual overly plump look. Given that she edits her photos before uploading, the thinner appearance suggests she intentionally slimmed her lips — a possible sign she is tiring of the overfilled look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyriacos Arkatites (@arkatites.photography)

However, since it’s a picture on social media and not a transformation seen in Guilfoyle in real life, nothing can be said with certainty about her love or disillusionment with her lips. Photos taken before the day she posted the picture with Dr. Oz showed her with her usual fuller lips, and therefore, it does not seem like she has taken the road to lip filler dissolution yet.

Since Guilfoyle has been the face of the Mar-a-Lago look, editing her lips to appear thinner naturally fuels speculation about a shift in preferences. Interestingly, MAGA women like Pam Bondi, Erika Kirk, and former Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene have kept their distance from the Mar-A-Lago face trend.

First Lady Melania Trump has also never fully embraced the Mar-A-Lago transformation and has maintained that she believes in aging gracefully. Now, with Guilfoyle also seemingly having second thoughts about her plump lips, only time will tell if she decides to tone down her transformations a bit.