Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Turning to Trump For Help Over Concerns About Potential Loss of Power

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has reportedly asked President Trump to lend her a helping hand as she allegedly senses her power crumbling.

After getting the long-desired position of the first female ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, Guilfoyle has failed to consolidate control in the European nation, insiders say, as per The List.

​

The ex-fiancée of the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was appointed to the ambassadorial role in September 2025. However, there is already trouble in her paradise as she has reportedly failed to impress the elite. It hasn’t even been that long, and the initial hype has already died down.

​

Her party-loving nature was allegedly the reason behind the crack in her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Now it appears that she hasn’t changed much since, and her bond with the Trump family has frequently been questioned.

Under the leadership of President Trump, the United States aims big, and we deliver. In my first 100 days in Greece, we have brought the United States-Greece partnership to historic new heights. And this is just the beginning! pic.twitter.com/5TLW9qYHZB — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) February 10, 2026

A political insider based in Greece has revealed that she was both hyped, in positive and negative aspects, when she first arrived. However, it was short-lived. “She made waves when she came in, for both bad and good reasons, and now the honeymoon effect is over. Now it’s…okay, what can you do for Greece? Show us if you are all talk or action.”

​

Now Kimberly is running back to Trump, hoping that he will be her rescuer. According to exclusive sources, Guilfoyle visited the Oval Office on Monday to attend a meeting with President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

​

Guilfoyle is reportedly putting serious pressure on Trump to pay a visit to Greece to help her repair her image. She thinks that it will help her set the record straight with local politicians who have been questioning her connection with the White House.

Her tactic might work after all, as one source has confirmed that the president is considering following through. “The president said he is considering the visit and when would be best to make the trip.”

What an honor to represent President Donald J. Trump and the American people in this country. Thank you Greece for the warm welcome! I’m here to work hard, to strengthen the friendship between our nations, and to help write the next great chapter of the 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 partnership. pic.twitter.com/sk6wcEXEl1 — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) November 19, 2025

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been embroiled in a lot of controversies since taking up the prestigious role. She has been accused by politicians and even news outlets of living her best life, only being interested in galas and star-studded events and “taking credit for things that were in the final stages before she even got nominated.”

​She surely made connections with billionaires and celebrities. However, she hasn’t had much done and only “stolen” credit. On February 16, Guilfoyle took to her Instagram to brag about a “landmark agreement” between Chevron and Hellenic Energy.

Her followers might think she played a prominent role in making the deal happen at first glance. However, the agreement was already set in motion before she acquired any power.