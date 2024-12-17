Kim Kardashian’s Pre-Fame Photos Have Everyone Saying the Same Thing: “It’s Sad How...”

The internet has been buzzing with a nostalgic yet critical discussion about Kim Kardashian’s pre-fame pictures. The snapshots, which flaunt her natural Armenian beauty before the world of fillers, contouring, and high-glam transformations, have ignited a wave of commentary on social media. While Kardashian’s journey from Paris Hilton’s closet organizer to a billionaire mogul is nothing short of iconic, her physical evolution has left many fans and critics reflecting on what’s been lost along the way. Netizens are slamming her for changing her already beautiful features into what has now been cited as the beginning of the "IG model" aesthetic.

One Reddit user’s comment summoned up the sentiment: “She had such beautiful Armenian features. It’s sad how much she’s changed her face to look like every other IG model.” Another chimed in, lamenting, “There’s a few different faces of her here. Some of them she has filler or some sort of surgery bc her face shape and I think nose seem different.” Someone else also said, “She was more ethnic and more beautiful. I'm white Irish but I hate how plastic surgery is erasing ethnic features and unique beauty instead [of] replacing it with a generic stretched blah.”

early 2000s kim kardashian pic.twitter.com/RcySrEAvX1 — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) January 30, 2024

Stunned by Kardashian's old photos, a different user also commented, “Absolute 10. Her natural Armenian features were so gorgeous and stunning. I hate that she’s changed so much :(“ For what it's worth, these comments are just the tip of the iceberg in a growing conversation about how Hollywood’s beauty standards influence even the most influential figures like Kardashian. As if this was not enough, in another Reddit thread, one user exclaimed, “She should’ve kept first nose job that kept bridge of her natural nose. The way that nose pointed down and fit her smile was so much better.”

#KimKardashian’s style has come a LONG way since the early 2000s, and there’s no denying the influence she’s had on the fashion world. Take a look at her style evolution through the years. pic.twitter.com/2mmfuPA6YA — InStyle (@InStyle) January 20, 2019

As per Life&Style mag, Kardashian’s evolution from her natural look to her current high-glam aesthetic has been as divisive as it has been dramatic. Dr. Jason Diamond, a renowned Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, was also previously linked to Kardashian’s glow-up. He said, “The Kardashians are huge fans of our combination treatments to keep their skin looking its best.”

Despite widespread speculation, Kardashian has denied undergoing several cosmetic procedures. In a 2022 interview with Allure, she admitted to a 'little bit of Botox' but denied ever filling her cheeks or lips. She further added, “Never filled either one, ever… My eyebrows are real.”

I said you will see when I have kids, they will have the same nose as me. https://t.co/b6O327HMyq — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 13, 2019

As per People, when it came to her nose, Kardashian has repeatedly shut down rumors of a nose job. She remarked, “I never had my nose done… Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.” However, many fans yearn for the days when her natural beauty shone through. Kim herself has said, “Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow…’”