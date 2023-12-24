Kim Kardashian has been spending quite a lot of time socially with her network from the political field. Recently, The Kardashians star was seen hanging out with former Trump Organization member, Ivanka Trump at the grand opening of The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Both ladies rocked their respective outfits at the lavish party and appeared to be in pure bliss at each other's company. Maybe Kardashian spending time with the Trump family has in a way influenced the kind of aesthetic she went for this year concerning Christmas decorations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neil Mockford

Also Read: 8 Popular Celebrity Relationships That Originated From 'Saturday Night Live'

The reality television star took to Instagram to finally unveil her highly anticipated decor for this year. It appears that Kardashian was dreaming of a White Christmas [pun intended] for her theme. The SKIMS mogul shared video after video featuring the absolute ethereal site for sore eyes! She took to her Instagram stories to share a few breathtaking snaps of her hallway, living space, bathroom, and yard, per The List.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

The grand hallway featured at least a dozen Christmas trees dusted in white, mimicking a snow-covered pine forest. They were arranged in a series of three different sizes from small to large and stretched along the white-walled hallway with its expansive ceiling with its white marbled flooring.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Her “Sick” Sister Kim Kardashian for Being a “Hypocrite”

Moving on to the living area, there stood tall a glimmery mammoth white Christmas tree illuminating the luxurious room boasting cozy furniture. Her fireplace featured some iconic stockings for the holidays but not in the usual red. Instead, they were rendered beige, and about five of them were hung snugly beside each other.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Also Read: When Khloe Kardashian Felt Like a ‘Baby-Sitter’ as Ex-Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian Hung Out

As mentioned earlier, the living area offers a glimpse into the greatly decorated outdoors. The trees planted appeared rather whimsical with blueish-white lights from the bark to the leaves. The bathroom looked simply breathtaking with a view of many large trees arranged linearly. These weren't dusted in white but had a yellow glow to them and appeared like fireflies paid a warm visit. The entire video was magical and looked like something out of a fairytale!

According to reports by Buzzfeed, this minimalistic decor that spoke volumes is “extremely similar” to former First Lady Melania Trump’s decor when she was in the White House. The publication pointed out several similarities between the two styles. However, a primary similarity is Trump and Kardashian’s hallways which were almost too similar!

Usually, Kardashian has a very flamboyant yet exquisite taste when it comes to decor during the holiday session. Nonetheless, as per a 2018 article by The Guardian, Melania had the halls of the White House graced by striking red Christmas trees with no lights whatsoever. The trees appeared to be green-dusted with red, giving it a red-snow vibe. Nevertheless, Kardashian has refrained from confirming or commenting about whether or not she took inspiration from Trump’s style this year. Regardless, her $50 Million mansion looks beyond epic this time of the year!

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Chocolate-Filled Bathtub, Calls it 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Kim Kardashian’s Shout Out to Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors With Kylie Jenner Confuses Fans