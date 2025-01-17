The Palisades Fire has left a devastating impact across Southern California, claiming countless lives, and leaving thousands displaced while rescue operations go about in breakneck speed. Amidst LA fighting hard against this wreckage, an interview with Kim Kardashian, in which she spoke about what she thinks should be looked after while evacuating, has resurfaced online.

The Skims founder went into detail about how her priorities changed over four specific evacuations that she was a part of. The episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty aired in 2023 and the clip has struck a chord amid the tragic current scene, where over 25,000 acres have burned since January 7.

During the podcast, Kardashian confessed about what she took with her during the first evacuation. She revealed she had initially packed her “entire shoe and bag closet.” It was a sentimental action as the items were connected to the memory of her late father, Robert Kardashian. “I packed high school keepsakes and designer pieces,” she shared.

The scenario looked a bit different during her second evacuation. By this time, her sense of practicality was more visible: “I packed designer stuff but left some clothes. I packed for a hotel for months.”

Moving on to the story of her third experience, a noticeable shift in mindset could be spotted. “I don’t need them,” she admitted about her prized possessions. Instead, her focus was on protecting the irreplaceable mementos, like the family photos, her childhood blanket, and keepsakes for her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by folders (@folders)

As she narrated her experience on the fourth evacuation, an absolute example of transformation was in light. “Leave everything,” she declared. “Me and my babies, that’s all I need,” as the mother of four referred to her children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She added, “We’re good. Nothing is worth it.”

With such an unfortunate scenario going on in LA, this emotional interaction would resonate with a lot of people who have faced the wildfires’ wrath. According to Mayor Karen Bass, the fire is “unprecedented.” The gusty winds and dry vegetation has been a key factor behind the rapid spread of the fire which jumped from 10 to 200 acres in just 12 minutes. The blaze has destroyed 1,500 structures, displaced 150,000 residents, and claimed 24 lives.

Many celebrities like Tina Knowles-Lawson and Paris Hilton, Adam Broody have lost their homes.

Amid the devastation, Kardashian’s interview is a reminder of how, in the face of crises, an individual understands what they truly prioritize. While she has been facing criticism for promoting her SKIMS brand during the wildfire, her words on the podcast are a counter-narrative.

“Now I’m like, nothing is worth it,” Kardashian concluded in the interview. Her sentiments mirror the ongoing struggles of Angelenos, who are combating unimaginable loss at the moment.