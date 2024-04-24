Kim Kardashian Wants 'thanK you aIMee' Singer Taylor Swift to Move On: "It's Been Literally Years"

Kim Kardashian wants bygones to be bygones. But it seems Taylor Swift wants to immortalize her feud with the reality star through her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The singer recently made headlines by making a diss at the SKIMS mogul in her double album on April 19, 2024. As it so turns out, Kardashian apparently thinks its time for Swift to 'move on.'

The track thanK you aIMee caught the attention of Swifties, who observed that the capitalization of three alphabets spelled 'KIM.' In the song, the 34-year-old singer hints at how she was bullied by the entrepreneur and her ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2016. However, a source close to Kardashian told People, "She's over it and thinks Taylor should move on," adding that the 43-year-old 'doesn't get why [Swift] keeps harping on it.' The Hulu star may have tried to bury the hatchet, but the new track goes on to show that Swift refuses to let go and won't let people forget either. "It's been literally years," emphasized the source.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Swift sings, "All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed 'F--- you, Aimee' to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/ But I can't forget the way you made me heal." The chorus changes to, "All that time you were throwin' punches, it was all for nothin' / An our town, it looks so small from way up here / Screamed 'Thank you, Aimee' to the night sky and the stars are stunnin' / 'Cause I can't forget the way you made me heal." And if there was any doubt left for people to think the track wasn't aimed at Kardashian, the Don't Blame Me singer sings, "I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues."

The Kardashian-West drama with the singer heightened in 2016 when the rapper wrote a song with controversial lyrics that mentioned Swift. He rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b-tch famous." Swift's publicist issued a statement where he said the pop star wasn't made aware of the line. But Kardashian defended her then-husband to GQ by saying that Swift approved of the lyrics: "She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

A 'snake' tweet by Kardashian added fuel to the fire, along with an edited video of Ye taking Swift's approval on the lyrics. However, Swift persistently denied receiving any phone call from the controversial rapper. And it went back and forth for the years leading up to 2023 when TIME declared Swift Person of the Year. The Shake It Off singer addressed the bullying, hate speech, and public humiliation. "Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me. That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I went down really, really hard."