Kim Kardashian Took Out The 'World’s Most Expensive' Handbag to a Soccer Game in Japan

Mixing sports with style, Kim Kardashian stole the limelight as she carried diamonds during a football game in Osaka, Japan. Well, not literal diamonds, but a diamond-studded Hermes Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Birkin. The billionaire stepped out for a soccer game between Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain, casually holding a "rare" handbag worth $380,000.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Proudly Flaunts Daughter North West's 'Bob Ross-Like' Painting

The SKIMS founder owns the "world's most expensive" bag and kept the rest of the look simple but unaffordable. The 'soccer mom' donned a white bodysuit from her brand, which she paired with distressed light wash Balenciaga trousers worth $7,990 and bold blue pumps, as reported by Page Six.

The Kardashian alum flaunted a sporty look by tying her jet-black hair in a slick-back ponytail. However, this time, it wasn't her outfit but her statement bag that grabbed attention. The world at the soccer game had the privilege to witness her opulence as the Hermes bag is one of a kind. It is embellished with 18k white gold and diamond hardware.

The limited Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Birkin was similar to a bag sold in an auction in 2014. Such an accessory can fetch up to $200,000 to $600,000 based on its condition and how rare the crocodile print is, reported by PEOPLE. Previously, the Hulu star was spotted with the expensive Birkin back in 2014, casually stepping out for dinner with sister Khloe Kardashian.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Scolds Her Son, Saint West, For His Rude Gesturing At The Paparazzi

Other than the 42-year-old, the songstress Jennifer Lopez owns the pricey accessory, and Victoria Beckham, too, is a proud owner of the croc bag. Her mother, Kris Jenner, is also a lover of diamond-embellished Hermes, not to forget the self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner. The bag is made of Niloticus crocodile skin, which is rare, and also features diamonds on the clasp. The handbag is a rarity, available as a limited edition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie's Handbags (@christieshandbags)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian 'Pretended' to Lose Her Diamond Earrings While Vacationing for More Views for 'KUWTK'

The Hulu star has been slaying at several other soccer games. Kim went out for the Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul game in Miami in July 2023, sporting a white cropped T-shirt and ripped jeans, accessorizing with another pricey pink Chanel chain belt. Kim rubbed shoulders with Victoria Beckham, with David and their 11-year-old daughter Harper, at the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The fashion designer radiated the oomph factor in a black bra top and high-waisted wide-leg pants, while her daughter Harper opted for a light blue sleeveless maxi dress with a black floral print and white sneakers. Kim's son Saint accompanied her for the match with his friend, and the boys were clad in soccer uniforms. David, the co-owner of Inter Miami, looked handsome in a blue suit, white shirt, and matching blue tie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The reality star told Major League Soccer, "I will do anything for my babies," referring to her son Saint, who is obsessed with soccer. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games," the mother-of-four added.

More from Inquisitr

Caitlyn Jenner Takes a Jab at Kim Kardashian in the New Trailer of ‘House of Kardashian’

5 Interesting Facts About Kim Kardashian That are Unknown To Many