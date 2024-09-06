Kim Kardashian Sparks Debate After Making Son Saint Sign Contract for THIS Thing

Kim Kardashian is once again igniting conversation after revealing that her 8-year-old son, Saint, is stepping into the world of YouTube. The SKIMS founder recently shared on Instagram that she allowed Saint to start his own channel but not without him signing an ‘extensive contract’ first. This move has nudged both praise and criticism, with many fans weighing in on her parenting decisions. On September 3, Kardashian posted a screenshot of Saint’s YouTube channel, encouraging her followers to subscribe. She followed this up by sharing a picture of a handwritten contract that Saint had signed, agreeing to follow several strict rules if he wanted to keep his channel active. Kardashian wrote, "I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract! lol Please Subscribe."

Saint West has a YouTube channel and his mom made him sign a contract 😭 pic.twitter.com/8qfdfuorz3 — Ye Lawyer (@TheLifeofEllie7) September 4, 2024

As per the reports of Parade, the contract’s stipulations were no joke. Saint wrote, "I agree to follow my mom's rules in order to have a YouTube Channel. I am not allowed to comment on any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North [West] is recording music. I must show my mom or guardian all the videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don't listen to all of the rules…mom could make my page private or delete my account."

JOKE CONTRACT? Oh this wasn't a joke. We will go to arbitration if needed https://t.co/vh7ArkaL6i — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 5, 2024

As per the sources of People magazine, Kardashian added a funny lighthearted tone to the announcement, joking, "Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach." However, her light tone didn’t stop her from making it clear that the agreement was serious. Responding to an article about the situation, Kardashian later tweeted, "JOKE CONTRACT? Oh, this wasn't a joke. We will go to arbitration if needed." Saint’s YouTube channel @TheGoatSaint, already boasts over 11,000 subscribers, and with his mother’s influence, that number is likely to rise.

MADRID SOCCER MOM TOUR 2024 pic.twitter.com/GWuxGMc9Je — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2024

Kardashian has previously shared that her children are allowed to use social platforms but under strict supervision. A while ago she said, "I think every family is different, even within my family. How Kourtney operates, how Khloé operates, how Kylie — we always say every family is different. With social media, it is hard because all the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids. They're all the same ages."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Kardashian further shared her challenges, "So if Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok. However, I have made a rule with their dad [Kanye West] about it — he's not happy about that. I respect that. But it can only be on my phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments." Kardashian gushed, "It makes her so happy, and she's so innocent in so many ways."