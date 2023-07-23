Inside Kim Kardashian’s Epic Storage Closet: From Shoes Like Victoria Beckham to Kanye West’s Clothes

In a new episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian offered viewers a sneak peek inside a massive storage facility where she has been storing a wide range of items, from shoes to mementos to Kanye West's clothes. The episode featured Kim visiting the large storage building to sort through belongings from her marriage to Kanye West, deciding on items she wants to keep and those she wants to get rid of. As she displayed the storage unit, she commented, "I love storage unit projects. I love to go through, I love to like organize like there's just no reason we should own any of this stuff."

She further added in a confessional: "Like I'm just so organized, I have everything documented in an app. Everything's photographed and labeled,' as she says at the unit, 'It should just be like iconic s**t only. I definitely have to clean it out because I'm just like a memory hoarder.'

As she went through the storage unit, Kim Kardashian revealed that she hoards both good and bad memories. The show featured her going through all of her Met Gala looks, cherishing the good memories, while also pulling out a pair of bizarre gold platform heels, which she described as "mortifying" but tied to a specific memory of seeing Victoria Beckham wear them and deciding to get them to pay her rent.

She also uncovered a "disgusting" memory related to a real hazmat suit she kept from the time when COVID-19 was a major concern. Despite the unpleasant association, she expressed her intention to hold on to everything. Another memory came to light when she pulled out a dress worn during a 2011 concert at Madison Square Garden, where Prince had kicked her off stage for refusing to dance with him, leaving her with mixed feelings about the garment.

As Kim went through the storage unit, she uncovered various intriguing items. Among them, she revealed a child's drawing of herself, mentioning that it was a gift from Jennifer Lawrence. She also shared the first-ever contract signed by Elizabeth Taylor, while showcasing her collection of unique and valuable memorabilia.

Additionally, Kim found a red face mask, and she exclaimed, "This is so cool! This was the cover of the Yeezus album," referring to Kanye West's album. During the episode, she also shared the story of how she initially got into using storage units to store her cherished belongings. "When I first started to get into storages, I think Kanye had like 32 storage units, and I got them all down to three. There's a lot of just stuff that was like random samples and Yeezy stuff and I'm finally like getting rid of some of it because I need to purge and realize that even like for me, a lot of these pieces don't mean anything, but the ones that do, I love them and I'll keep them. Can you imagine like North's sweet 16 and like the merch tables of the stuff she wants to give away?" she said.

During a confessional moment, a producer comments, "Today is the day that your divorce is final, and here you are surrounded by all of his stuff." "Yeah, I'm really at peace with it. There's so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce,"

Kim also pointed out an item labeled "for the new baby," revealing that it was intended for Psalm: "I've kept every single Yeezy. For me, I think this is like me holding on to the Kanye that I know and… I'm definitely not going to cry off this makeup. I'm gonna get it together. No, it's OK. I feel like I've cried enough over this. I would never take back any of the hard things that have happened or any of the hard times. I love my life, but it's time to do something different and I like, I need a minute,' Kim adds in confession, as she says in the storage unit, Yeah, we can just like start getting rid. It's like, the memories. It's sad. I think… yeah."

