Kim Kardashian Shows Her Gruesome Finger Injury, Says, ‘It Was More Painful Than Childbirth'

She is Kim Kardashian and her injuries are as larger-than-life as her. The Hulu star reveals the gruesome finger injury in the latest episode of the family's reality TV show The Kardashians which she described as "more painful than childbirth." In the show, she arrives at the doctor's office with two fingers of her left hand bandaged as the producer asks, "What happened to your fingers?"

The SKIMS mogul describes, "My big sliding door to my bathroom that opens up and you see the whole window in my bathroom, I was shutting it and there was no latch, so you have to pull the inside of the mechanics out, so I pulled them out like this," she describes walking down the hall of the doctor's office. She then turns to the camera and explains she used her left hand's index and middle fingers to open the mechanical door, per The Sun.

She further elaborated in a confessional, "Usually I just stop it with my hand but I pulled it really hard and then Saint ran in with chips and I'm like, 'It's 8:30 at night! No chips!' And then it went 'Boom!' And I was like…uhhh…I literally looked at my hand and fell to the ground. I just like grabbed the table and got on my knees cause I just saw all this blood and it was like my bone sticking out a little bit, and I was just like, 'Get me help!' I was just like, 'I need ice! Like, I didn't scream, I didn't [do] anything, I was just like, "Help." After she detailed what led to this painful accident, the mother of four then showed the graphics of her broken bone sticking out, with a warning title card: "WARNING: Graphic images in 3, 2, 1…" She then explains to the receptionist, "Two of 'em, yeah, they're both broken," adding in a confessional, "Like I literally just couldn't do anything but freeze. You can't even describe the pain but your, like, whole body goes in shock."

"It was like more painful than childbirth. The like tip broke off, so it's like a floating piece. I know, I wanted to die." She then shared that the doctor told her her nails won't ever grow, to which she gave the most "Kardashian" response, "Oh come on. Come on. I'm gonna invent a nail implant. I have s--t to do. This isn't going to slow me down."

Speaking of injuries, the businesswoman once broke her shoulder in 2023. In an Instagram Story, she revealed the news, saying, "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym for a few weeks but I'm back!" without giving too many details. In the subsequent story, she introduced her trainer Melissa Alcantara, who was helping her with a recovery workout, as per CNN.

The Kardashian clan has been facing many medical emergencies lately, from Khloe's skin cancer to Kourtney's "super rare" fetal surgery at the time of Rocky 13's birth, and most recently, 'momager' Kris Jenner's ovarian tumor.