When Grandma Kris Jenner 'Accidentally' Spent This Whopping Amount on Gifts For Her Grandchildren

In our lives accidents happen now and then but for Kris Jenner, these accidents involve going a bit overboard during the holiday gift-buying frenzy. According to Hola, Kris Jenner had a unique kind of accident – one that involved accidentally splurging thousands of dollars on gifts for her beloved grandchildren.

The insider shed light on this extravagant "accident," revealing, "She could walk into a store for one thing, like a dress for North, and end up spending thousands of dollars because she’ll buy it for all the girls." This unintentional shopping spree then cascades into a full-blown affair as "she’ll have to get the boys things and it turns into a whole thing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Even before Kris had ten grandchildren, she was already a pro at spoiling them. In 2018, after the birth of Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, Kris reportedly dropped a cool $10,000 at a boutique just for her. The gift-giving continued into Chicago's first birthday in 2019, where Kris presented her with a lavish $3,350 Louis Vuitton monogrammed music box. Kris's penchant for grand gestures reached new heights when she gifted Stormi, another grandchild, a 2-story life-size playhouse that became a viral sensation. X was abuzz with jokes about how the playhouse was larger than some people's family homes.

But what do Kris's children think about her lavish spending on their offspring? According to a source in October 2019, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner seem to adopt a laissez-faire attitude, letting Kris do her thing. The insider explained, "They think it’s funny, but all of the grandkids are overloaded with more toys and stuffed animals that they could possibly play with."

In contrast, Kourtney Kardashian takes a different stance, preferring quality time over material gifts. She would rather Kris spend time with her kids than shower them with unnecessary stuff, believing they already have more than enough. Kris, however, contends that her generosity isn't confined to luxury goods; she also spoils her grandchildren with quality time. At the Nazarian Institute Think Big event in January 2020, she shared with reporters that they engage in activities like baking, making cookies, and going shopping together.

Poor Kris Jenner. How is she gonna afford to buy gifts for all these grandchildren every Christmas?! pic.twitter.com/SlV1wLTS77 — Angie Grace⁷ 💜 LayoVer (@AngieGraceLA) September 26, 2017

The family has faced criticism in the past for their opulent lifestyle, with Kylie even deleting an Instagram video after being called out for spending $3 million on a Bugatti Chiron, as per Insider. However, the sources revealed that whatever the kids don't use gets donated or given away to the staff.

Fast forward to 2023, and Kris Jenner is still in the holiday spirit, as revealed in an exclusive sneak peek at the season 3 finale of The Kardashians featured in People. Kris is on a mission to create six dollhouses for her children, meticulously selecting accessories to make each one special.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 30, 2023. It has since been updated.