Kim Kardashian Left 'Fuming' As Bianca Censori Has 'Completely Won Over Her Kids': Source

Bianca Censori is not the wicked stepmother for her husband Kanye West's children, and Kim Kardashian is "fuming." The ex-wife of the controversial rapper is reportedly turning red in envy as the Australian architect has been spoiling the kids by giving in to their every whim and fancies. However, the SKIMS mogul is offended by Censori's love-without-rules approach.

A source told InTouch Weekly, "Kim is in a terrible spot because Bianca has completely won over her kids. When they're with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them." The insider also added that the kids are in awe of their stepmom and gushes over her in front of Kardashian, telling her "how great Bianca is" for letting them "stay up all night" and "buys them piles of candy. If Kim says anything critical they defend her."

Meanwhile, Kardashian also objects to Censori's provocative outfits around her kids. But since the kids are swooning over her, it has become increasingly difficult for her to convince them otherwise. "So it's not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public," explained the insider. "She's begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her, so she can't get anywhere with him."

When Ye refused to help her with the matter, the insider said she reached out to Censori hoping that she "would hear her out and understand why it's inappropriate [but, unfortunately, that] hasn't done a darn thing." The matter has gone so out of hand that Kardashian is now "fuming. She'd love to get a lawyer involved but there's not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested" and she's also "convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her [on this issue]."

Kardashian and West, who were married for eight years, have four children- 11-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and 5-year-old Psalm West. After the couple ended their relationship in November 2022, the Praise God rapper found love again within two months of his divorce and tied the knot with his ex-Yeezy employee in December 2022.

Though Censori has been criticized for her barely-there outfits, her motherly affection towards Ye's kids won hearts. On several occasions, she's been spotted carrying 6 Y/O Chicago, going out on lunch and dinner dates with kids, and her camaraderie with the eldest North is endearing. No wonder, she's developed a beautiful bond with her stepkids and vice versa.

But none of it has been easy for Kardashian who has been trying to strike a healthy co-parenting balance. During an interview with Angie Martinez, host of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December 2022, the Hulu star broke down, "I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible," adding that she never intended to pollute her kids' minds about their father, "One day my kids will thank me ... for not bashing their dad," per TODAY.