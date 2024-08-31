Tristan Thompson Spotted With Kim Kardashian Lookalike on Dinner Date Years After Split With Khloe

Tristan Thompson was seen out with a mysterious woman who had an uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian. The NBA star was enjoying time with a potential new flame after Khloe Kardashian ended the relationship amid his multiple cheating scandals. Although the Good American founder claims she's off the dating market (for now), Thompson seems to have moved on.

On Monday, August 19, 2024, the 33-year-old was clicked having a candle-lit dinner at the celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi with his companion who, at first glance, mirrored the SKIMS founder. She gave off Kim vibes as she was wearing a black body-hugging dress, open-toe black heels, and a Chanel handbag, and accentuated her features with the same (Kim) style of makeup, as per Daily Mail. Her identity, however, is still unknown.

The Canadian athlete's dating history has been nothing short of controversial over the years. Although he's been most infamous for his infidelities with Khloe, his other relationships have been equally messy. For instance, the Basketballer's first high-profile affair was with Jordan Craig, from 2014 to 2016. After the ex-couple split, Craig found out she was expecting a child and later welcomed a son named Prince in 2016, per Us Weekly.

Following his split, he moved on with Khloe in September 2016. But Craig, for her part, accused Thompson of two-timing her with Khloe. A source revealed, "Jordan has moved on from the drama of Tristan hooking up with Khloé while she was pregnant with Prince. Jordan does question the timing of Khloé's very public timeline of events during that time, in which she insisted that she was unaware that Tristan had dumped her for Khloé."

However, Thompson responded to Craig's claim on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "When I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."

A year after dating, in 2017, the then-couple announced The Kardashians star was pregnant. A few days before she was set to deliver her child, Thompson was caught cheating her with multiple women. The scandal blew up in the media as the infidelity was documented in the famous family's reality show. Despite his unfaithfulness, Khloe got back with him together following their daughter True's arrival in 2018.

But, he once again got romantically involved with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. Consequently, she let go of Thompson but during the Coronavirus, while co-parenting True and isolating, they got together and decided to have a second baby. However, unfortunately, when their surrogate was expecting their now-son Tatum, Thompson cheated again. In between, he had many casual flings, but he somehow kept coming back to Khloe. The drama continued and Khloe eventually gave up on Thompson.

But she kept a cordial relationship with him for her kids' sake. In one of the episodes of the show, Khloe said in a confessional, "I feel like I'm f---ing thriving in my own little circle and world. I'm just finding my rhythm in life again, I guess," per PEOPLE.