Kim Kardashian Leaves Fans Stunned by Rocking High Heels on a Mobility Scooter: "Grind Never Stops"

Kim Kardashian has left fans stunned and amused after making an unusual entrance to the grand opening of her new SKIMS flagship store in New York City on December 12. The 44-year-old reality star and entrepreneur arrived on a black knee scooter at the Midtown event, having recently broken her foot.

Kardashian donned a cream leather two-piece outfit— a bustier top with a plunging neckline and form-fitting trousers. She completed her look with a tiny white handbag, SKIMS-inspired false nails, and a chic half-up, half-down hairstyle. However, what piqued the interest of netizens online was the fact that Kardashian initially paired the outfit with heels despite her injury, later switching to comfortable Chrome Hearts boots.

Social media users flooded comment sections with a mix of admiration and disbelief. “404 error: broken foot not found,” one Instagram user quipped. Another critic noted, “The irony of being in a jumpsuit when you can’t jump with your broken a** foot.” Others aimed at her choice of footwear. A person trolled, “Broken foot but still wearing heels? Even in the broken one?” Another agreed, "No way can she wear those heels with a broken foot." Meanwhile, others admired her determination, with one commenting, “Love that she still put a heel on it!! That’s my girl.” Another echoed, " She actually looks really good." In a similar vein, one admired, "Love how she still has a heel on her broken foot. Grind never stops."

The injury, which Kardashian revealed last week on her Instagram Stories, had already sparked conversation online. Sharing a photo of her foot in a black boot cast alongside a pair of crutches, she captioned the post with an angry emoji, “FML… Broken foot for the holidays.” While Kardashian hasn’t disclosed how the injury happened, some fans speculated it could have occurred during a photo shoot earlier this month where she posed on an electric bike wearing heels, Page Six reported.

This is not her first major injury this year. In July, on an episode of The Kardashians, she revealed how she suffered a severe hand injury, describing it as 'more painful than childbirth,' as reported by People magazine. While attempting to close a sliding door in her bathroom, she was distracted by her son Saint, causing it to slam on her left hand. The impact was so severe that it broke her index and middle fingers, with the bone 'sticking out a little bit.' She recalled, "I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground...The pain is horrible. You can't describe the pain but your whole body goes into shock."

Despite arriving on a knee scooter and juggling mobility challenges given her injury, Kardashian's grand opening was nothing short of a glamorous success. The event brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names, with guests like Cardi B, Ice Spice, and former BFF Paris Hilton.