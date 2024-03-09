Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Alleged Photoshop and Unflattering Pics of Kris and Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and business mogul, has once again found herself in the middle of controversy, this time over allegations of leaking unfiltered and unflattering pictures of her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kylie Jenner. The uproar began when Kim shared a promotional image for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, igniting outrage and speculation among social media users. In the promotional picture, Kim is seen along with her siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloe, as well as her mother, Kris, and sister, Kylie, standing in a dusty desert setting.

Kim captioned the post with excitement for the new season, "Are you ready for what's ahead? A new season of The Kardashians premieres May 23 on Hulu., Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America." However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed discrepancies in the image. Some claimed to have spotted blurred faces and misshapen frames, indicating that Kim may have intentionally chosen such shots of Kris and Kylie.

As per the reports of The Sun, fans wasted no time in calling out Kim for allegedly 'doing Kris and Kylie dirty' by using unfiltered and unflattering photos in the promo. One fan wrote, "Kim did Kris and Kylie dirty in this screenshot. Their eyes are closed, or the filter glitched. Lots of laughs." A second added, "Classic Kim move. Posting a picture where you look fine, but the other people look deformed. Lots of laughs." Another resonated with the emotion and quipped, "Wow, this is just mean. I think this might be a screenshot from the show, though. They were probably moving. [Kim] chose the shot where SHE looks the best." The controversy escalated further when Hulu released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming season, featuring the Kardashian-Jenner clan dressed in long nude draped dresses. Fans drew comparisons between the promotional images and the costumes from Dune: Part Two, jotting the similarities in style and aesthetic.

While Kim has often found herself embroiled in controversy online, she remained focused on her endeavors, including attending Paris Fashion Week. The Skims founder made headlines with her arrival at the Balenciaga show, donning head-to-toe couture from the controversial brand. Despite her fashion-forward appearance, Kim's actions on social media continued to draw scrutiny, with fans and critics questioning her motives and intentions behind the allegedly manipulated promo photos. As the debate rages on, Kim's reputation as a savvy businesswoman and media personality hangs in the balance. While some fans defend her actions as strategic marketing tactics, others condemn her for allegedly exploiting her family members for personal gain. Regardless of the truth behind the photos, the controversy serves as a reminder of the complexities and pitfalls of navigating fame and family dynamics in the public eye.