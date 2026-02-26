Kim and Meghan’s Party Drama Just Got Messier

Meghan Markle might just lose a close friend, thanks to her British association. Reports suggest that Kim Kardashian is not really happy with Meghan anymore and might just cut her out of her circle.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been in touch with the Sussexes for a long time. Meghan shares an especially strong and close bond with Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner. Thus, it was obvious for Meghan and Prince Harry to come to her lavish 70th birthday.

The party was a highly publicized one, and it took place at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Beverly Hills mansion with his wife, Lauren Sanchez, present. Many prominent guests made an appearance, including Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

However, the photos of the royal couple were quickly deleted after being posted online. This raised eyebrows and spread speculation about the relationship between Meghan and the Kardashians.

Kim has now finally decided to shed light on it on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. Here, she stated, “It was really innocent, which is so crazy (…) Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.” Kim and Kris selected some photos that were “totally cool to post.” She explained, “We’re never ones to post without permission.”

Kim and Khloe Kardashian finally clear up the #HarryandMeghan photogate scandal, but it leaves more questions than answers. So the Harkles thought photos at a party was disrespectful of Remembrance Day, but GOING to the party was ok? So if there aren’t photos, it didn’t happen?… pic.twitter.com/IKCwrs6LTt — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) January 28, 2026

But Meghan and Harry then insisted on deleting the photos because they realized it was Remembrance Day, back in the UK. The day honors servicemen who died in World War I.

Kim proceeded, “And they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.’”

Meghan and Harry, who had no issues attending a Baby2Baby Gala before the party, thought the birthday was too cheerful, as stated by Kim. She stressed that it was a normal situation that just caused more controversy for no reason. Kim exclaimed, “I hated how that was received (…) It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be.”

Thank you to Kim and Khloe Kardashian for confirming to the world that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to lie through their teeth.

This time it was about Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party picture debacle.

Who cares in the scheme of things, you might ask?

But, given their… pic.twitter.com/sCyj3LcunT — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 28, 2026

Though Kim might say she was okay with it, one insider claimed she was not okay, according to RadarOnline. “The whole photo-gate situation was such a slap in the face. Kris may be willing to forgive and forget, but Kim is not,” they asserted.

Apparently, “Kris still wants to maintain her friendship with Meghan. She has a real soft spot for her, but Kim is putting her foot down. She feels like they had their chance and blew it.”