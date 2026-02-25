Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Public Appearance After Andrew’s Arrest Sparks ‘PR Move’ Rumors

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently visited Jordan. This marked their first public appearance since their royal relative, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested.

As the Royal family tensions continue to rise, critics believe the visit may be an alleged PR move. Reports by The Independent hint at the couple’s primary goal to visit the Middle East amid rising tensions.

The duo is said to be in Jordan for two days. They plan to visit facilities they support for children hurt by the conflict in Gaza and Syria.

The pair were personally invited by WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. However, the timing of their visit sparked an immediate debate among social media users on Reddit.

Some argued that they could have easily visited the country any time they wanted to. They did not really have to wait for an official invite as they are not working royals.

So why now? Amid all the chaos in the Royal family following Andrew’s arrest, netizens wondered whether this visit was truly a humanitarian effort or a PR move? Followers discussed the same on Reddit.

The debate began by the news of their trip to Jordan. One Redditor started the conversation by asking about Harry’s and Markle’s skills and motive for visiting Jordan.

The user posed multiple questions, including, “What skills do you have? What are you really doing?” In response, another Redditor suggested that perhaps this was nothing more than a PR stunt.

Another user framed their visit as a planned PR move by noting the lack of an official statement released by WHO. Which proves to be true since there isn’t one at the time of writing. Similar debate also made way on social media platform X.

A netizen labeled their Jordan visit as a “quasi-royal visit.” Royal family fans also flooded the comment section. They shared mixed views about it being a PR stunt or a simple visit.

While many defended Harry and Markle’s move and condemned the spread of further rumors.

One user defending the couple claimed, “They are on holiday as two private citizens. There is no royal visit.” Another added, “No, they are not ever going to ever use Meghan as a cover for Andrew…”

A third one seemed to be part of the latter majority and said, “Two private citizens on another pseudo-royal tour.” Similarly, many netizens seemed divided over whether or not this was a PR move or a genuine visit.

Neither Harry nor Markle has personally commented about their visit to Jordan, nor has an official statement been released. Similarly, neither has the Royal Family commented on the issue so far.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2022. Since then, they have not been in close touch with other Royal Family members, let alone Andrew.