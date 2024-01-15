In an exclusive interview with tmrw magazine, reality TV star Khloé Kardashian candidly acknowledged the obstacles of having an amiable relationship with her ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. Though Thompson's past cheating scandals shook their relationship, Kardashian has been making an effort to focus on co-parenting and creating a pleasant environment for their kids.

The 39-year-old Kardashian said that it's not always simple to have a cordial relationship with Thompson. She shared details of her experience, saying, "It's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're mad at someone, it's tough to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that's not how I feel every day.”

Kardashian further explained, “I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me, and I was impulsive, and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty bitch? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

Kardashian and Thompson's romantic relationship experienced turbulence when, in 2018, it was discovered that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian just 48 hours before the couple's first child, True, was born. Kardashian has been unwavering in her resolve to co-parent with Thompson despite this betrayal, as reported by People.

In 2022, the pair encountered yet another big obstacle when it came to light that Thompson was expecting a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols while Kardashian and Thompson were trying to conceive their second child through surrogacy. Thompson also shared a kiss with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, while still in a relationship with Kardashian.

Thompson apologized to Kardashian in public on social media and expressed regret for his conduct. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote. He added, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

In addition to her commitment to co-parenting, Kardashian remarked about her desire for her children, True and Tatum, to have healthy relationships with their father. “I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?” she said, per The Independent.

