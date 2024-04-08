Khloé Kardashian's Throwback Video With Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick Draws Sympathy from Fans

In a throwback video that recently surfaced, Khloé Kardashian, co-founder of Good American, was left shocked and embarrassed. Deemed as the "most embarrassing moment" on TV by a fan, the footage showed "Rob, Scott, and Lamar laughing at Khloe’s sexytime tape." The homemade clip shot specifically for her ex-husband Lamar Odom, featured her dancing in skimpy attire and sucking on a lollypop in a bathtub. In an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Odam, her brother Rob Kardashian, and Scott Disick can be seen laughing and jeering at the graphic content. That is when the Hulu star walks in on them and instantly feels embarrassed.

Horrified Khloé responded, "This is so embarrassing. Why the hell are Rob and Scott watching this tape? It's just sick." As per The US Sun, fans did not find the throwback video amusing and called out the trio for being rude and inappropriate. "Lamar did a whole belly laugh- and that was his woman. I’m embarrassed for her," one fan wrote. "Lamar was laughing way too hard. She was such a joke to him," agreed a second fan. "She had every reason to be upset by this," a third fan added. "Why would he continue to let it play? And Scott's ass was enjoying it a lil bit too much," chimed a fourth fan while another suggested, "Oh he was secretly thrilled."

Fans particularly found Disick's actions creepy. Later during a conversation with Kris Jenner about his dating history, Disick made hints in Season 4 of The Kardashians that the mother of two was his ideal mate. "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" asked the momager. "I don't know, how tall are you?" Disick asked, pointing at Khloé and making a flirtatious gesture.

"This guy," Khloé said coyly, as Disick laughed it off. During the confessional, Jenner shared, "I think Scott probably does have a crush on Khloé." In response, one fan wrote on a popular Reddit forum, "Scott's comment is so inappropriate," while another added, "Y’all should have seen my face behind the screen. Genuinely shocked."

Odom was married to Khloé from 2009 to 2016. Their marriage ended because the ex-Los Angeles Lakers player repeatedly strayed from his ex-wife. In his 2019 biography From Darkness to Light, Odom addressed the claims that surfaced after the reality star revealed his adultery. Odom confessed to being "surrounded by several women" at the Hotel Roosevelt, whilst also doing narcotics. According to Nicki Swift, the ex-sportsman revealed that when his ex-wife and her mother stormed into his room, they discovered "naked girls everywhere." Over the years, Odom has apologized to his ex-wife several times for his infidelity.