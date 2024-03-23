Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Posts After Ex-Tristan Thompson Ordered to Pay $57,000 in Child Support

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship came to an end with the Maralee Nichols scandal, the NBA star fathered a child with the model around the same time he was dating the Good American co-founder. As per Today, Dec. 3, 2021, Nichols filed a paternity suit in Los Angeles, requesting full legal and physical custody of her son as well as reimbursement for pregnancy- and child-related costs. Thompson formally apologized to the Kardashian for the "heartache and humiliation" in January 2022 after a paternity test revealed he is indeed the father of Theo. At present, the star athlete has been ordered to pay Nichols, with whom he shares the two-year-old, around $57,000 after he failed to make his child support payments. As per The US Sun, the reality star shared some cryptic inspirational posts on her Instagram stories after her ex-Thompson appeared in court.

"God is saying to you: you're not reading this by accident. Stop worrying about it. I made a way for you last time, and I will make a way this time, and I will surely do it again."Get up and start your day. Whatever you are worried about, I have a plan," it continued. "I am bigger than your fears. I'm with you. I'm stronger than the obstacles in front of you," it concluded. She shared a second quote: "Tonight, I'm praying for everyone who feels overwhelmed. With work, with love, with life. Be gentle with yourself and take it one day at a time. You got this." And the third quote said: "Water what waters you."

According to TMZ, Thompson was mandated to pay Maralee $9,500 every month. However, recent court records reveal that the basketball player is now overdue on his payments. A judge just ordered him to pay back $57,916 during a court hearing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maralee Nichols (@maraleenichols)

He allegedly failed to make payments between September 15, 2023, and January 31, 2024, according to a filing from the Los Angeles Superior Court. However, an attorney told US Weekly in 2022 that the star NBA player “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

Tristan Thompson says his paternity test proves he's the father, and publicly apologizes to Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/pxhrJ64v2j — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, a close source of the fitness model refuted claims that Thompson has been supporting Theo's needs, "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” the spokesperson said. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.” Months later, an insider alleged that Thompson still hadn’t met Theo. “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the source claimed, adding that Thompson hadn’t yet provided any child support. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”