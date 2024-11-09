Khloe Kardashian Reveals That One Item She Ditched To Lose 80 Lbs After Pregnancy: "It Took Me..."

Khloé Kardashian revealed one item that she skipped and helped her lose 80 pounds after her pregnancy, and it was none other than soda. The Good American founder opened up about her post-pregnancy journey during her appearance on the She MD podcast in May 2024. The entrepreneur, who gave birth to her daughter True in 2018, credited her diet for coming back to shape.

The Kardashians star revealed that she weighed more than 200 pounds when she was pregnant with True. "I would cut out all sodas," the American reality television star shared. "Little by little I would cut things out. I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realized I did every diet under the sun when I was younger," she continued. "It took me a long time to train myself and when I got pregnant with True, I was 204 pounds when I delivered," she added while detailing her excruciating weight loss journey. She recalled asking herself, "How am I going to do this again?"

But soon, Kardashian knew her calling. "I took so many years to do it the first time but because I had all the tools in my toolbox, I knew what to do and I actually lost my pregnancy weight much faster than I ever did my regular fat weight. I was so proud of myself, I did it twice," she shared.

Now, however, the mother of two revealed that she eats whatever she likes and has no trouble following her diet. She disclosed her love for pizza and how she would never devour a whole pizza as she feels healthy, both physically and mentally. Sharing about her food choice she revealed, "Pizza is my weakness... But it’s retraining your brain. If your brain isn’t trained with your body then you’re not doing [anything], it doesn’t matter," as reported by Page Six.

Speaking about her fitness journey, the single mum revealed that she was a chubby kid. However, that never stopped her from pursuing sports and athletic activities. Kardashian shared that the huge factor that contributed to her weight loss was her choice of food. According to Daily Mail, Kardashian now weighs around 123 pounds, which is a firey comeback after her journey of motherhood. The 40-year-old socialite, who is also the tallest among the Kardashian sisters, explained the dietary habits that made her avoid her health as a teen. She even called herself from old pictures and compared it to a 'fat suit.'

"I used to be a major emotional eater for sure, but then when I was done, I would always be like, 'Wait!' I would feel so good eating. And then...so bad after," the Kardashian shared. The model disclosed that she would often rely on ice cream to binge on and bust her stress which paved the way for a 'crazy cycle.' She then explained it took her a 'lot of patience' and credited 'time' to overcoming the vicious cycle of stress and unhealthy eating habits.