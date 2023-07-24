Khloé Kardashian Says She Looks Like She's Wearing a "Fat Suit" in Her Old Photos

None of us feel 'secure' about showing our old photos to others, and Khloé Kardashian is no exception. Recently, she reminisced about her 'chubby' days and admitted how much she has changed over the years. The Good American founder, along with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, walked down memory lane.

The 39-year-old opened up on insecurities, body image, and confidence. She confessed that 'surprisingly' she had the "most confidence as a chubby kid;" however, the judgemental society forced her to be insecure, reported Page Six.

The voluptuous bodies of the Kardashians have always been a hot topic in the news. But in Thursday's episode of the Hulu show, Khloé said in a confessional, 'I have been torn apart the minute that I have gone on TV. I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore, it's not good enough."

She continued, "Then when I started, whatever, changing my look, you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job, and there are still people constantly bullying you." Khloé got up close and personal with sisters Kourtney and Kylie and showed them her old photos with all the fat.

The Poosh founder recalled and corrected Khloé, "Also, I look back, you weren't chubby." But Khloé disagreed and responded, "Well, I was, but it's fine. It's like I am wearing a fat suit." The reality TV star also admitted she opted for a nose job after her mom, Kris Jenner, criticized her.

"Who knows if I never heard my mom talk about my nose, if I would have thought that I needed a nose job," said Khloé. Her sister Kourtney also backed her comment and said, "I definitely heard her talk about your nose." There had been several speculations that the Kocktails With Khloé alum had undergone plastic surgeries.

Finally, at the reunion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021, she accepted that she had gone for just one rhinoplasty. "Everybody says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant!' But I have had one nose job.'" She also admitted going for 'beauty injections,' and has always responded "poorly" to Botox.

Khloé also talked about her one regret. "My whole life, I would say — I have always wanted my nose done, forever," she told Robin Roberts in a sit-down interview. "But it's in the middle of your face, and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

Kylie also talked about her own struggles with accepting her body the way it was. She blamed her sisters and said, "Isn't it interesting how you don't realize how you guys always talked about my ears?" Furthermore, the Kylie Cosmetics founder credited her 4-year-old daughter Stormi for boosting her confidence about her ears, reported The U.S. Sun.

She confessed, "For like five years, I never wore an updo, and then I had Stormi, and she has my ears, and it made me realize how much I love them."

