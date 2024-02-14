Ex-Employee Sues Khloe Kardashian's Good American for Alleged Cancer Discrimination

Khloe Kardashian's Good American is facing backlash amid allegations of cancer discrimination, as a former employee files a lawsuit claiming wrongful termination. The legal action, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses the company of firing the employee, identified only as Brooke after she requested to work remotely following a cancer diagnosis.

The former worker reportedly started off as an intern at the clothing brand Khloe Kardashian co-founded in 2019. She advanced through the ranks multiple times over the next few years. However, she was fired soon after requesting to work from home. It was in the year 2023 after being diagnosed with cancer. She reportedly earned "consistent positive reviews, promotions, and raises" prior to her termination, according to the Blast. She received raises when she was promoted to Social Media in June 2022 and to Marketing Coordinator in June 2021. She claimed to have gotten another raise in early 2023 as a result of her performance. The former worker was characterized as a "team player who gets the job done." The review also stated she was a "strong under pressure" worker in a performance assessment that was completed sometime in February 2022. She "went above and beyond" and was described as a "great multitasker" and an "asset to the team" because she was "hardworking, timely, and dedicated."

How can you even be expected to work while being treated for cancer?! My company paid me to sit home while I was treated for cancer. I was off work for nine months and they paid me the whole way. @khloekardashian — RockNRoll (@1973GMR) February 8, 2024

She claimed that instead of requesting to work remotely, she was told to take a "medical leave of absence from work" because "those who work remotely, are not doing so to 'go to doctors' or for medical need." The woman submitted a second medical note in September 2023, this time from her doctor advising her to work remotely "to limit physical contact with others to avoid all respiratory infections," as per Y! Entertainment. The next month, Brooke revealed she was fired, with the company claiming a "layoff" affecting around 12–14 workers as the cause. According to Brooke, she was the sole employee in her department to let go. The Labor Code, section 1102.5, which "prohibits, inter alia, retaliation against employees for reporting activity they have reasonable cause to believe is unlawful, or for refusing to participate in activity that actually is unlawful," is the basis for Brooke's lawsuit against the company.

The timing and circumstances of Brooke's firing, according to her legal team, indicate that she was discriminated against because of her request for remote work accommodations and her cancer diagnosis. Good American's actions, according to them, caused her "serious emotional anguish and other undisclosed damages." The lawsuit names Good American LLC as the defendant, although neither Kardashian nor her business partner Emma Grede is mentioned by name in it. Good American representatives have not yet made any public remarks regarding the situation. This case raises concerns about possible abuses of employee rights and puts Good American's workplace policies under closer examination.