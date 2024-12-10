Khloé Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In New Photos that Has Fans Crying 'She Took It Too Far'

Khloé Kardashian is the December cover star for the coveted fashion magazine Bustle. The mother of two embraced her forties in style with a voguish photoshoot. She also sat down for a candid interview with the fashion publication. The reality star tried to recall her famous lines from Keeping Up with the Kardashians and shared some never-heard-before moments. However, it was not her answers that piqued the interest of her fans, but rather her appearance. Netizens accused Khloé of going overboard with her face fillers.

"She’s gonna end up looking like Donatella Versace if she doesn’t stop playing with her face," a person criticized on a Reddit thread. "What a shame. She looks like a 50-year-old version of herself. She is naturally pretty, beautiful eyes, why mess it all up?" another slammed. Others, however, defended the Good American founder. "She was always called the ugly sister and she tries to fix it and still people complain. Not OP just people in general say these things then criticize her for getting work done," argued one.

Many also compared her to Michael Jackson, while others debated if she looked like Wendy Williams. "She's starting to look like a Jackson. I always thought she looked fine and she was the funniest, but now that is slowly dwindling." As the comments poured in, one also slammed, "Her face looks heavy, and I don’t mean like from weight gain heavy. It just looks like a bowling ball."

According to OK! Magazine, during the interview, the Hulu star also discussed her insecurities given the immense media scrutiny she faces regarding her physical features. "When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence," she admitted. "And then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you!' It is a journey and it is a constant struggle, at least for me." She continued, "The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle."

Khloé continued, "I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society.' And I’m like, 'OK, you guys are so confusing!'" The reality star shared that she realized she will never make everyone happy, and so she just does what’s 'best' for her. Although she believes the trolling has increased recently, Khloé clarified that she never went under the knife or performed weight-loss surgery. She instead insisted on being consistent with her gym journey since 2013.

"Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I’m like, 'It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'" she concluded. "But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago."