Khloe Kardashian Had Once Begged O.J. Simpson to Take a Paternity Test, Claims His Prison Guard

Though OJ Simpson was a client and a friend of patriarch Robert Kardashian, at one point, rumors suggested Kardashian's then-wife Kris Jenner had an affair with him. Speculations were also rife that Khloe Kardashian was their love child. For years, these allegations haunted Khloe and while Simpson was in prison, she begged him to take a paternity test.

One of Simpson's prison guards, Jeffrey Felix revealed details of the secret calls between Khloe and Simpson in the documentary Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson. Felix said that on one occasion, the disgraced football player was on a phone call with Khloe from Lovelock prison in Nevada when he overheard their conversation about the paternity test, per The Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast)

"Khloe is his favorite," claimed Felix in the documentary. "The mom Kardashian does not talk to OJ. She's upset with OJ for thinking that he killed her best friend, Nicole Brown. But I know he still talks to Khloe behind her back. In the prison, the phone calls have to be made by OJ, so he would call at least once a week. That was his way of keeping up with the Kardashians."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Time Entertainment (@alltime_ent)

One day, as Felix recalled, Khloe was upset about the rumors in the media about who her real father was. While Simpson was trying to calm her down. "I could hear Khloe screaming on the phone. He [Simpson] said she [Khloe] was upset because she wanted him to take a paternity test because the media is all over him, to see if OJ is her actual dad - and OJ told her 'no.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

After the call, Simpson "pulled up" Felix and "asked me what I would do, and I told the Juice to take it, and he said 'no.' When the guard asked him why he wouldn't just take it so Khloe, the family, and the media get over it, The late footballer replied, "It's a family matter, it's none of the public's business."

Yall remember when Kris Jenner made the whole family take dna 🧬 Tests to prove Khloe Kardashian was NOT OJ Simpson daughter 😭 Caitlin Jenner was over it & Khloe was PISSED! 😭 pic.twitter.com/PE4udWZNAu — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) April 11, 2024

Back when the rumors were at its peak, it affected the entire Kardashian clan. So much so that during one of the episodes of the family's reality TV drama Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner persuaded Khloe and her daughters to take a DNA test to prove her innocence. But Khloe was against undergoing the test and dismissed, "I don't care either way because my dad is my dad and my stepdad is my stepdad," and left saying, "Thank you."

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Both Jenner and Simpson maintained that there was no truth to these rumors and back in 2019, the ace footballer posted a video on his X, formerly Twitter account putting all the speculations to rest about his illicit relationship with the Kardashian matriarch or Khloe. In the caption, he wrote, "The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manager) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner."

Image Source: INDICTMENT OF O J SIMPSON. Getty Images | Photo by Ted Soqui

He stressed, "Never I had any interest in Kris [Jenner] romantically [or] sexually. And I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these are just bogus, bad, and tasteless."