Kris Jenner Emotionally Reflects on Best Friend Nicole Brown Simpson’s Murder: "You Never Get Over"

Kris Jenner recently opened up about the profound impact her close friend Nicole Brown's tragic murder had on her life. The reality star got emotional while recounting the devastating loss in the new Lifetime docuseries The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. In the third episode, Kris fought back tears stating, "You never get over losing a friend that way." The 68-year-old admitted, "I think I pack it down so far deep inside, you know? It's been 30 years. It's hard. [It's] one of the hardest days I've ever experienced."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

The mother of two, Justin and Sydney, was brutally murdered outside her Brentwood home, along with her friend Ronald Goldman, on June 12, 1994. She was only 35 years old. Her husband, star footballer, O.J. Simpson, was arrested and tried for the murders but was infamously acquitted. During the trial, Kris sat on Nicole's side of the courtroom despite her husband being part of Simpson's defense. Simpson was later found liable for the deaths in a 1997 civil suit. He spent years in prison for other crimes before passing away from cancer, earlier this year.

If there’s one thing Kris Jenner is gonna do… she’s never gonna miss an opportunity to talk about Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson. — *Disquieting Swells of White Noise* (@JamseyBelle) June 2, 2024

For Kris, the loss of her dear friend has been profoundly painful. The two women were very close, with their friendship spanning decades. Pregnant with Kendall Jenner, at the time, who was born on November 3, 1995, just a month after the controversial not-guilty verdict, Kris, in a sweet gesture, gave her daughter the middle name 'Nicole' to honor her friend. Years later, in 2016, Kendall disclosed the story behind her middle name in a Snapchat story. She wrote, "My middle name is Nicole. [It's] after Nicole Brown Simpson because that was my mom's best friend...And I'm honored to have this name."

As per People magazine, the same year, Kris shared, “I went to bed one night and I woke up the next morning and my entire universe had changed.” She explained, “They were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life. They were my family. O.J. was like my big brother. So I not only mourned the loss of Nicole but also the loss of O.J. and that relationship.”





The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson aired on June 1, exploring the domestic violence Brown suffered during her marriage to Simpson. The four-part docuseries aims to shine a light on Nicole's life, rather than rehashing details of the trial and killings. With over 50 interviews from Nicole's inner circle, the series showcases previously unseen footage of Brown. For Kris, participating in the project was an emotional experience having to relive the tragedy. While she kept her composure, her voice shook. The Lifetime series gave her a platform to pay tribute to her late friend while raising awareness about domestic violence, as per People.