Khloé Kardashian Can't Stop Bragging She’s ‘Hotter’ Than Her Sisters After Cosmetic Work: Insider

Khloé Kardashian’s latest cosmetic procedure have made waves, with a source revealing to Life & Style that the Good American founder, at 40, feels more confident than ever. The insider claimed that Khloé believes her new look has put her miles ahead of her famous siblings in the beauty department. Her recent facelift, as per reports tightened her jawline and eliminates lax skin, bringing the reality star a newfound sense of self-assuredness.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Kevin Mazur)

“Khloé went ahead and got this highly sophisticated procedure that has really tightened up her jawline,” the source shared. “Her profile is snatched now, and she’s constantly bragging about how good she looks.” The source indicated that Khloé has become more proactive about cosmetic procedures, investing time into research to ensure each enhancement is precisely tailored to her preferences. “She’s going to the very best doctors and feeling a lot better as a result of it, or so she says,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In September, Khloé shared glimpses of her transformation with fans through a series of Instagram photos. Captioned 'Mug Shot,' the images showed her enhanced jawline. Fans were quick to weigh in, with many praising her sharp look. “Perfect girl with the most perfect jawline and a heart of gold,” one follower commented. Another added, “Face card NEVER declines, my gawddddd” A fan echoed, "You are truly a piece of art." However, others expressed concern and noted she 'looked way better' with her natural look.

Khloe Kardashian slams commenter who accused her of looking 'like an alien' from plastic surgery:



"I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked" pic.twitter.com/X74pP8Y0yE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2021

Beyond personal satisfaction, sibling rivalry has reportedly played a role in Khloé’s decision to embrace cosmetic enhancements. “She has always had that sibling rivalry with Kim especially,” the source explained, adding, “She hated being in her shadow and Kourtney’s too. She always felt like the ugly sister, but that’s not true anymore.” Additionally, the informant revealed that Khloé is allegedly vocal about how her look now stands out. “It’s normal for her to brag about being hotter than Kim and Kourtney now,” the source concluded.

Khloé Kardashian opens up about getting a nose job:



“My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner.” pic.twitter.com/4MaCgh8b3r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 7, 2022

Khloé’s candidness about her cosmetic journey extends to her past struggles with self-image. In 2021, she revealed how years of comparison to her sisters impacted her self-worth. “We did so many photo shoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told…I would be in the background anyway,” she shared, as reported by E! News. That same year, she confirmed for the first time that she had undergone a nose job, explaining that she hadn’t publicly addressed it before because "no one ever asked." She added that she also tried skin injections but steered clear of Botox due to a negative reaction, as per Mirror.

Khloe Kardashian shares new photos of the results of her facial filler injections after removing a tumor in her cheek pic.twitter.com/JDhXffpWRP — E! News (@enews) October 14, 2024

The recent facelift follows a series of other procedures that Khloé has previously been open about, including a facial filler procedure in October 2022 to fix an indentation left by the removal of a tumor. She shared the experience with her followers on Snapchat, explaining her decision to wait months post-surgery for medical clearance before moving forward with the filler.