Khloé Kardashian discussed her battle with skin cancer and encouraged her fans to care for their own skin. On Tuesday, September 19, the reality personality and designer posted a series of images on her Instagram Stories documenting the scarring left after removing a melanoma tumor last October. Khloe admitted that she had been mistaking a little spot on her cheek for a pimple for almost a year.

As reported by The Daily Mail, along with the series of photos, she wrote, "We had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention. I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day." Khloe shared stories on Instagram showing her and the physicians from 7Q Spa, who assisted her with the indentation, smiling for the camera.

She wrote, "My Armenian Tribe. Master L has been helping me with the indention on my cheek from the tumor I had removed and she has done WONDERS!!! It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass but she has a magic wand if you ask me." Then, on a second slide, Khloe revealed her diagnosis, "For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face."

She boasted about her surgeon in Beverly Hills, Dr. Garth Fisher, saying, "He is out of this world fabulous!" She further added, "Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f***ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible. Thank you so much, Garth! You know I adore you."

The mother of two revealed in a flashback photo what she had thought was a persistent pimple for months. She wrote on the slide, "We started here. This small spec of as melanoma...Yes that tiny dot that I thought was a pimple for almost a year." Then while showing the post-surgery stitches on her face, she said, "I know this looks crazy and pretty massive, which it was, but for all good reason @garthmd made sure to protect the stitches and make sure everything was flat as possible so there was no stretching of the scar, incision area, and we tried to avoid keloiding as much as possible...He's just the best."

As per the reports by AADA, there are around 20 daily melanoma deaths in the United States. Melanoma is the most lethal kind of skin cancer because it quickly spreads to other regions of the body, including the brain and other key organs. Excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, tanning beds, or sunlamps is the leading cause of skin cancer. Intense exposure to sunlight may cause DNA damage in skin cells. A sunburn is the most visible short-term effect of this kind of damage.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that everyone avoid indoor tanning beds and protect their skin outdoors by staying in the shade, wearing protective clothing (long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-protective sunglasses), and applying a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all skin that will be exposed.

