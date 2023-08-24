Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True, Twin in Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Ensembles

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True twinned as they posed for photos from their trip to Italy last week, wearing Dolce & Gabbana leopard print ensembles. The 39-year-old reality TV star, who has been posting several glitzy photos from Tuscany, referred to herself and her five-year-old daughter as the "Dolce Twins in Leopard" in the caption of one of her posts.

In the brand-new pictures, Kardashian showed off her toned arms in a translucent dress with a leopard design. The co-founder of Good American accessorized with a single necklace to give her ensemble a little more glimmer, DailyMail reports. Her golden blonde locks hung over her back and fitted nicely with her outfit's design. During the picture session, True posed close to her mother while donning a leopard-print skirt herself.

Kardashian had True with Tristan Thompson, her ex-partner whom she first met in 2016. Formerly, the influencer was married to Lamar Odom; their union lasted from 2009 to 2016. After some time, she moved on with the NBA star, and in December 2017, they announced their pregnancy. The couple welcomed True in April 2018, but they parted ways in 2021 after the athlete got accused of several adultery instances over the following few years, putting an end to their on-and-off relationship, per Hola! Magazine.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player later became a parent to a kid with Maralee Nichols and apologized publicly to his ex-partner for the circumstances. Later on, it came to light that the ex-couple was due to give birth to a second child in July of last year. In August, the couple's now-one-year-old son Tatum was delivered through surrogacy. Since then, Kardashian's youngest kid has been featured in several pictures that she has uploaded to Instagram.

Although the mother-daughter duo looks fabulous in the carousel, True is now finding other family members besides Khloe to twin with. Khloe posted a photo of True in July with her cousin Chicago West, who is also five years old, per E! News.

The two kids are seen wearing black t-shirts with collages of each other's mothers' pictures on them. While Chicago accessorized her look with pink cargo trousers and sunglasses, True wore black shorts matching her top and a pink scrunchy for an unexpected pop of color. The two added temporary tattoos to complete their appearances.

Proud mama Khloe wrote a tribute to True back in April, describing perfectly what she means to the mother. "True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," Khloe wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful, and silly little girls."

