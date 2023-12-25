Kevin Spacey Takes On the Role of His Character in 'House of Cards' in an Interview with Tucker Carlson

Kevin Spacey has once again made a splash with his annual Christmas Eve video, and this time, he brought a familiar face into the mix. In the seven-minute clip titled Being Frank With Tucker, Spacey reprised his role as the cunning Frank Underwood from the Netflix series House of Cards. This time, he engaged in a faux interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The absurd interview opens with Carlson, now with a show on X (formerly Twitter), asking the fictional Underwood about the possibility of running for president in the forthcoming 2024 election. Spacey, in iconic Frank Underwood style, responds with a Southern drawl, "Well, that’s really a decision for the people, Tucker. It’s not something that I really think about or want to do." He then wishes viewers a Merry Christmas but leaves the door open by asserting, “But I’ve always believed that nothing should be off the table in life or in art. I think we can both agree that we need to get some adults back in the room, so if that means taking on the chief executive role, well that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for this great nation.”

According to Billboard, the exchange later turns to Spacey’s real-life firing from Netflix in 2017 amid sexual assault allegations, which he denies. In the interview he addressed the situation, remarking, “It is bizarre that [Netflix] decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone — allegations that have now been proven false, because I don’t think there’s any question; Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground.”

Ending the conversation, Carlson, who doubled the episode for Tucker Carlson Network, asked Spacey about his opinion on the upcoming most anticipated 2024 presidential election and the candidates who are now not a part of the race anymore.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, as the conversation continues to the 2024 presidential election, Spacey, still in character, portrays his take on the candidates, flaunting his classic wit. He describes the race, asserting, “It’s a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a boner. You know it ain’t gonna last forever. So, I wasn’t surprised when Mike ‘A Little Too Pensive’ dropped out right away.” Spacey shared his inclination towards Nikki Haley, “She’s no doubt learned a thing or two from watching me, but I think in the end we need someone in the White House who’s not afraid like me. Not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if it comes to that.” he remarked.

While the video may be a peculiar Christmas tradition for Spacey, it undoubtedly generates attention and sparks conversation about the actor's tumultuous past and his unique way of navigating the public eye.

