Kevin McCarthy Has a Bizarre Theory About Joe Biden's 'Mean and Angry' State of the Union Address

By Shraddha
Published on : 22:38 PST, Mar 8, 2024
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently shared a peculiar theory on Fox News regarding President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, which has drawn sharp criticism from conservatives. During the Thursday night speech, Biden's demeanor was labeled as "mean and angry" by various commentators, including Fox News' Sean Hannity, who described it as uncomfortable and likened Biden to a "hyper-caffeinated, angry, old man," as per Mediaite.

 

 

The address made Thursday night in front of a joint session of Congress has drawn severe criticism from conservatives. “At times it became uncomfortable watching him screaming and yelling and speeding through that speech. I might call him ‘Jacked-Up Joe. And that’s being charitable," Sean Hannity of Fox News stated. McCarthy was asked about his response by the host of Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime show on Friday. Watters remarked, “That was a pretty, just vicious political screed,”

In response, McCarthy asserted that the president's address was intended to obstruct the plans of party insiders who want to unseat Biden at the DNC in Chicago this summer. "It was. And you wanna know why? I mean, remember, they wrote this speech, they practiced this speech. And what did they wanna achieve with it? He wasn’t speaking to the nation. What he was really doing was speaking to his party.

This was more about a convention. I think he was worried about Democrats removing him for the nominee. That’s why he came out, he tried to show every Democrat, “You know, you gotta be tougher, you gotta be stronger.” And all he did was look mean and angry. That doesn’t bring in more votes, but he’s really playing– worried that the Democrats would take him off the ticket, worried about what’s going to happen in Chicago, and trying to solidify that instead of govern the nation."

 

 

Even though Biden did not specifically mention Donald Trump, he regularly criticized "my predecessor," underscoring the unique contest that lies ahead between two presidents who have quite different goals in mind. Biden came across as an aggressive, disturbed man who launched his re-election campaign with a scathing attack on President Trump, his opponent in the general election, and the tens of millions of Americans who back him, all during a speech intended to be a unifying conversation on the state of the nation. The speech was both a tone-deaf celebration of Biden's historically disastrous record and a fierce attack on America First, as per Newsweek.

 

 

The 81-year-old Biden has been questioned about his age and fitness for office. Former President Trump, who is 77 years old, is expected to be his opponent; yet, polls show that fewer voters are worried about Trump's age. Presently facing four separate indictments, Trump attempted to rig the 2020 election, claiming it was done unfairly against him. Trump was found guilty of sexual assault last year and of defaming his victim this year.

