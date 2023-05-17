American Idol’s Luke Bryan Playfully Roasts Katy Perry’s ‘Weird’ On-Set Habit and ‘Aggressive’ Glam Squad

Luke Bryan, the country singer and American Idol judge, recently took a playful jab at fellow judge Katy Perry's makeup routine. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram, Bryan narrated Perry's glam session with her makeup and hairstyling team, showcasing her quirky habits and the extensive process she goes through before appearing on the show.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

The video begins with Perry dressed comfortably in gray sweats, surrounded by hairstylists and makeup artists. Bryan's voiceover accompanies the footage, adding humor and teasing observations. As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, when the makeup artist applies bronzer to Perry's jawline, Bryan remarks, "Katy is getting jabbed in the neck," with a lighthearted tone.

Bryan continues to describe the Firework singer's makeup application, playfully calling her out for her "weird baby doll eye thing" as she alternates closing each eye. The process unfolds with the application of eyeshadow, hair styling, and the addition of pins and hair extensions. At this, Bryan jokes, "Additional hair to the hair," and then says, "Now, that's aggressive," in response to her makeup. With every step, the Country Girl singer provides witty commentary, highlighting the meticulous attention Perry receives from her glam squad.

The video garnered attention on social media for capturing the amusing dynamic between Bryan and Perry. Fans enjoyed the behind-the-scenes glimpse into Perry's preparation for the show, applauding her co-judge for his humorous narration. The lighthearted banter between the American Idol judges adds an extra layer of entertainment to the popular singing competition.

This playful interaction comes on the heels of another incident on the set of American Idol. Bryan shared a video in which the air conditioning had broken down, leaving the judges and audience sweltering in the heat. As he pans the camera over Lionel Richie, who fans himself with a fan, and Perry, looking uncomfortable in her skintight Incredibles costume, the frustration caused by the rising temperatures is evident.

The audience, clearly disgruntled by Bryan's filming, begins booing, creating a chaotic atmosphere. The judge captures the moment, humorously remarking on the situation and acknowledging the uncomfortable conditions on set. Despite the challenges, the contestants persevered, delivering Disney-themed performances in their quest to secure a spot in the finals.

In the end, Zachariah Smith and Wé Ani were eliminated, while Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi advanced to the finals. The competition intensifies as the remaining contestants vie for the coveted title.

Luke Bryan's playful narration and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the daily occurrences on the set of American Idol have provided fans with a fresh perspective and added entertainment. While his friendly mockery of Katy Perry's makeup routine may have elicited laughs, it's clear that the camaraderie between the judges remains strong.

American Idol continues to captivate audiences with its talented contestants and the judges' dynamic personalities. As the competition progresses, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming episodes where aspiring singers will strive to prove their musical prowess and win the hearts of viewers across the nation.