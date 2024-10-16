Kevin Hart Awkwardly Tries to Dodge Question on Resurfaced Diddy Party Video: "It's Not A..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity from whom fans want answers after the Diddy scandal broke; a video that shows him having fun at the white party organized by Sean "Diddy" Combs has resurfaced with several questions. The clip, which dates back to the year 2010, showed Hart hosting Combs' hotel party in Las Vegas. In a word with paparazzi recently, when somebody asked him if he ever came across the baby oil bottles at Combs' residence, his response made things even more fishy.

The 45-year-old can be seen questioning back, "When I hosted for Diddy?" This was followed by him saying, "You asking the wrong person the wrong question, man. It’s not a good question." When asked if Diddy would be 'safe' behind bars, Hart responded again, "Wrong person, wrong question." This exchange took place during a recent outing of the comedian with his wife Erica Hart near LAVO restaurant in West Hollywood, as reported by Page Six.

Kevin Hart allegedly caught on camera in Diddy ‘freak off’ video pic.twitter.com/vmMhOVaFUd — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 27, 2024

As for the specific clip in question, it showed Kevin standing beside a bathtub with skimpily clad women in it. In another part, the host of the party was recorded near Combs' bed drinking champagne and chuckling. Hart could be heard saying, "If we can, let's just move the camera a little this way. I don't want my shot to even come close to the bed at all," as he appeared to be enjoying the gathering. According to the Daily Mail, there was a suspicious object on the bed as the camera panned across the room for a panoramic view.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

As of now, Hart has not been named in the case that has led to Combs' arrest. The music producer was sent to the Manhattan Detention Center after an alleged involvement in a sex trafficking circuit. Although the rap artist has denied his involvement in it, he has not been granted any bail.

Furthermore, according to OK! Magazine, the attorney of the 120 accusers, Tony Buzbee said, "We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates," as he assured to unveil the criminals behind the racket.

Buzbee also added, "The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — d--- sure — that we’re right before we do that. The names will shock you." The statement has left several in the loop of anticipation about the celebrities who will be named next. After all, the white parties organized by Combs have had many high-profile figures attending them over the past few years.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).